Good news for brew lovers, freebies for National Coffee Day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 11:09 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

No surprise that most of us need a little jolt to get us going in the morning.

For many of us, the jolt comes from a cup — or two or three cups — of coffee.

And though one may think of Seattle or New York City when thinking of top coffee consumers — and one would be right — turns out Pittsburghers are no slouch in the caffeine craving department.

In honor of Saturday, National Coffee Day , Wallethub has released a study that puts Pittsburgh pretty high — 18 — on the list of top cities for coffee lovers.

A comparison of the 100 largest cities across 14 key indicators, including numbers of coffee shops, houses and cafes per capita and average price per pack of coffee, resulted in a list that leads off with New York City, Seattle and San Francisco, and ends with Pittsburgh just above Oakland and Fremont, both in California.

And what do we like better than coffee? Free coffee!

Sheetz is also recognizing National Coffee Day, offering customers who order through its app a free cold brew on Sept. 29.

Customers can choose from flavor options including pumpkin pie, banana, caramel, hazelnut, mint, raspberry, sugar free caramel, sugar free vanilla, toasted marshmallow and vanilla, according to a news release.

Speedway convenience stores are "bundling" their National Coffee Day promotion, offering a free side of breakfast with coffee purchases through today and Saturday.

Customers who purchase any size coffee will receive a free BelVita Breakfast Biscuit.

Dunkin' Donuts, soon to be just Dunkin,' is offering a BOGO coffee event.

Along with Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin' Decaf, make your first — or second — cup a seasonal or every day favorite, from pumpkin or maple pecan to French vanilla, caramel, mocha or hazelnut.

Pilot Flying J convenience stores are on board, offering customers a free cup of coffee, any size, by downloading the myPilot app.

At Bruegger's Bagels, an ongoing promotion offers a free cup of coffee with a purchase through Saturday, so get a cuppa to help wash down that breakfast sammy.

All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday, according to usatoday.com

And if you are headed east on a road trip tomorrow, watch for a Wawa.

Coffee giant Starbucks is not offering any freebies this year, it told usatoday.com

Instead, it is "giving back" by continuing to assist Puerto Rico in its recovery from Hurricane Maria, which "decimated" the coffee industry.

No freebies from International Delight flavored creamers, but a few suggestions to sweeten your brew on Saturday.

Whether it's your java, joe, brew, eye-opener, high test or decaf, on Saturday you can easily find a cup for what the kids like to call free99.

And since it's the weekend, most of us won't have to down our "start me up" juice on the way to work.

Sleep in. Maybe fire up the pancake or omelet pan. Then hit the drive-through or make a quick stop for your freebie.

Add sugar or not, that free cup will still taste sweet.

Start your #NationalCoffeeDay with a fresh, hot cup.
tOrange.biz
