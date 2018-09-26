Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

IHOP debuts a Pumpkin Pancake Stout beer, but you'll have to travel

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
IHOP teamed up with New York brewery Keegan Ales to debut IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, inspired by the the restaurant’s pumpkin spice pancakes.
IHOP Restaurants
IHOP teamed up with New York brewery Keegan Ales to debut IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, inspired by the the restaurant’s pumpkin spice pancakes.

Updated 12 hours ago

IHOP, the pancake chain briefing known as “IHOb,” is adding a craft beer to its offerings – for a limited time at limited locations.

IHOP teamed up with New York brewery Keegan Ales to debut IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, inspired by the restaurant’s pumpkin spice pancakes. The company says the stout will deliver the flavor of pumpkin and seasonal spices and their famous buttermilk pancakes.

One thing, though, the beer is only available at certain distributors and festivals in New York state, and not at IHOP locations. It’s also only going to be around through October.

Pumpkin Pancake Stout makes its debut on Saturday at the 5th annual Bacon and Beer Classic beer classic at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Here’s more about the beer and a list of the places that will have the beer .

IHOP posted about the beer to its Twitter page.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me