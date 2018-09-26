IHOP debuts a Pumpkin Pancake Stout beer, but you'll have to travel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

IHOP, the pancake chain briefing known as “IHOb,” is adding a craft beer to its offerings – for a limited time at limited locations.

IHOP teamed up with New York brewery Keegan Ales to debut IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, inspired by the restaurant’s pumpkin spice pancakes. The company says the stout will deliver the flavor of pumpkin and seasonal spices and their famous buttermilk pancakes.

One thing, though, the beer is only available at certain distributors and festivals in New York state, and not at IHOP locations. It’s also only going to be around through October.

Pumpkin Pancake Stout makes its debut on Saturday at the 5th annual Bacon and Beer Classic beer classic at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Here’s more about the beer and a list of the places that will have the beer .

IHOP posted about the beer to its Twitter page.

