Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Rivertowne will produce limited run of winning beer at rowing club's Brewfest

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Creekside Craft Beer brewers Samuel Colletts and Jeff Wilhelm pose for a photo at the Oakmont Yacht Club’s beer festival this summer, where they won a judge’s choice award for their smoked sour beer.
Creekside Craft Beer brewers Samuel Colletts and Jeff Wilhelm pose for a photo at the Oakmont Yacht Club’s beer festival this summer, where they won a judge’s choice award for their smoked sour beer.
Homebrewer Timor Snoke came away with three awards for a lemon ale he brewed at the 2016 Brewfest competition.
Homebrewer Timor Snoke came away with three awards for a lemon ale he brewed at the 2016 Brewfest competition.

Updated 10 hours ago

Pittsburgh-area homebrewers will have a chance to see their libation produced in a limited run by Rivertowne Brewing this October as part of the Steel City Rowing’s Club’s annual Brewfest fundraiser.

“It’s something new for this year,” said Steel City rowing coach Lucy Tuttle-Smith.

Rivertowne is sponsoring the “Brewer for the Day” award at Brewfest, set for Oct. 20 at the club in Verona.

The brewmaster for Hop Farm Brewing Company , based in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, will serve as judge for the award, and the winning brew will be chosen from a blind tasting competition. The winner will have between seven and 10 barrels of the winning brew, which will be offered throughout their distribution network, with a portion given to the winner.

“(Rivertowne is) providing all the ingredients, the brewmasters and the facility, so it’s a big deal for them to step up,” Tuttle-Smith said.

Sam Colletts, 27, of Glenshaw and his brewing partner Josh Wilhelm, 34, of Hampton are creating a Brewfest entry for the first time this year. The pair have been brewing for the past five years, and this April decided to brand themselves as Creekside Craft Beers.

“We just have a real passion for it,” Colletts said. “It’s great serving it to people and seeing their faces light up if they enjoy it, or getting constructive criticism if they don’t.”

Colletts and Wilhelm have been brewing primarily for regional beer festivals lately.

“Our favorite is a smoked sour beer, which actually won a judge’s choice award at the Oakmont Yacht Club’s beer festival this summer,” Colletts said. “We just finished brewing it with the guys at Hop Farm. It’s called The Bandit, and it’s scheduled to come out (Sept. 28).”

He was tight-lipped about what type of beer he and Wilhelm would bring to Brewfest.

Tuttle-Smith said the competition has had anywhere from four to 16 entries from year to year.

“These guys really knock themselves out,” she said. “I look forward to talking with all the brewers. They’re so much fun, they all have different entries and it’s always fun to see what they call their beers.”

Outside of the “Brewer for the Day” award, winners will be chosen in a variety of styles in the regular tasting competition.

Space is limited, and Tuttle-Smith said the competition can accommodate up to 20 brewers.

Colletts said he’s looking forward to his first Brewfest.

“We just really like being able to put our own special twist on our products, customize it to what we like and what we think people will enjoy,” he said.

For more on Brewfest, or to enter the competition, visit SteelCityRowing.org/brewfest .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me