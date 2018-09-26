Rivertowne will produce limited run of winning beer at rowing club's Brewfest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: $35 for VIP tickets ($45 at the door); $25 for general admission ($35 at the door); $15 for designated drivers

Pittsburgh-area homebrewers will have a chance to see their libation produced in a limited run by Rivertowne Brewing this October as part of the Steel City Rowing’s Club’s annual Brewfest fundraiser.

“It’s something new for this year,” said Steel City rowing coach Lucy Tuttle-Smith.

Rivertowne is sponsoring the “Brewer for the Day” award at Brewfest, set for Oct. 20 at the club in Verona.

The brewmaster for Hop Farm Brewing Company , based in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, will serve as judge for the award, and the winning brew will be chosen from a blind tasting competition. The winner will have between seven and 10 barrels of the winning brew, which will be offered throughout their distribution network, with a portion given to the winner.

“(Rivertowne is) providing all the ingredients, the brewmasters and the facility, so it’s a big deal for them to step up,” Tuttle-Smith said.

Sam Colletts, 27, of Glenshaw and his brewing partner Josh Wilhelm, 34, of Hampton are creating a Brewfest entry for the first time this year. The pair have been brewing for the past five years, and this April decided to brand themselves as Creekside Craft Beers.

“We just have a real passion for it,” Colletts said. “It’s great serving it to people and seeing their faces light up if they enjoy it, or getting constructive criticism if they don’t.”

Colletts and Wilhelm have been brewing primarily for regional beer festivals lately.

“Our favorite is a smoked sour beer, which actually won a judge’s choice award at the Oakmont Yacht Club’s beer festival this summer,” Colletts said. “We just finished brewing it with the guys at Hop Farm. It’s called The Bandit, and it’s scheduled to come out (Sept. 28).”

He was tight-lipped about what type of beer he and Wilhelm would bring to Brewfest.

Tuttle-Smith said the competition has had anywhere from four to 16 entries from year to year.

“These guys really knock themselves out,” she said. “I look forward to talking with all the brewers. They’re so much fun, they all have different entries and it’s always fun to see what they call their beers.”

Outside of the “Brewer for the Day” award, winners will be chosen in a variety of styles in the regular tasting competition.

Space is limited, and Tuttle-Smith said the competition can accommodate up to 20 brewers.

Colletts said he’s looking forward to his first Brewfest.

“We just really like being able to put our own special twist on our products, customize it to what we like and what we think people will enjoy,” he said.

For more on Brewfest, or to enter the competition, visit SteelCityRowing.org/brewfest .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.