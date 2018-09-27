Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing 
Food & Drink

Steak-umm Twitter rant gets real about isolation, student loan debt, dread

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Steak-umm Sliced Steaks.
Steak-umm Sliced Steaks.

Updated 3 hours ago

Steak-umm, the frozen steak strip company, got real on Twitter Wednesday dropping a rant on some of the issues facing today’s younger generation.

Isolation, student loan debt, disenfranchisement, and dread about the future were a few of the topics the Reading-based meat company talked about. Yes, Steak-umm got very deep.

The first post says, “why are so many young people flocking to brands on social media for love, guidance, and attention? I’ll tell you why. they’re isolated from real communities, working service jobs they hate while barely making ends meat, and are living w/ unchecked personal/mental health problems.”

And it continues with several more Tweets:

“they’re crushed by student loan debt, disenfranchised by past generations, and are dreading the future of our world every day from mass media addiction and the struggle to not just be happy, but to survive this chaotic time with every problem happening at once under a microscope”

The thread was retweeted over 6,000 of times and liked over 22,000 times.

The company did drop one reference to its product: “meat” instead of meet in the first tweet.

But they go on to say that the company is family-owned and they support community and those in need. Thursday morning they posted to say, they weren’t hacked and “a frozen meat company just blessed you.”

The Steak-umm Twitter account is known for mostly sticking their logo in gifs and photos.

Some of the more clever twitter posts in responds to the rant:

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me