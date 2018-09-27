Steak-umm Twitter rant gets real about isolation, student loan debt, dread

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steak-umm, the frozen steak strip company, got real on Twitter Wednesday dropping a rant on some of the issues facing today’s younger generation.

Isolation, student loan debt, disenfranchisement, and dread about the future were a few of the topics the Reading-based meat company talked about. Yes, Steak-umm got very deep.

The first post says, “why are so many young people flocking to brands on social media for love, guidance, and attention? I’ll tell you why. they’re isolated from real communities, working service jobs they hate while barely making ends meat, and are living w/ unchecked personal/mental health problems.”

And it continues with several more Tweets:

The thread was retweeted over 6,000 of times and liked over 22,000 times.

The company did drop one reference to its product: “meat” instead of meet in the first tweet.

But they go on to say that the company is family-owned and they support community and those in need. Thursday morning they posted to say, they weren’t hacked and “a frozen meat company just blessed you.”

The Steak-umm Twitter account is known for mostly sticking their logo in gifs and photos.

Some of the more clever twitter posts in responds to the rant:

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.