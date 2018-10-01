Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Olive Garden offers 'pastabilities' during National Pasta Month

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
‘Pastabilities’ - more than 100, according to Olive Garden - offers customers numerous combinations and unlimited servings throughout October.
Updated 19 hours ago

As part of its observation of October’s designation as National Pasta Month , Olive Garden restaurants are returning the popular Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion.

Among the potential 100 possible customer combination “pastabilities” deals are seven types of pasta, including cavatappi and gluten-free rotini, seven homemade sauces, including the new creamy spinach and artichoke, and six toppings, such as meatballs, crispy chicken fritta or the new garden veggies, according to a news release.

The promotion includes unlimited servings of pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, which start at $10.99, the release adds.

Details: olivegarden.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

