Food & Drink

Bonefish Grill casts bait with National Seafood Month specials

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
A cold water lobster tail is one of four October Thursday specials at Bonefish Grill restaurants, in observation of National Seafood Month.
Updated 18 hours ago

Bonefish Grill is casting a lure - or four - in the way of October Thursday specials in observation of National Seafood Month .

Diners can choose from a different three-course meal including salad (Bonefish House Salad or classic Caesar), choice of entrée and dessert (macadamia nut brownie or Jen’s Jamaican coconut pie) each week as follows.

  • Oct. 4: Cod Picata ($15.90) - sautéed until crispy with a lemon butter caper sauce, served with two signature sides.
  • Oct. 11: Salmon ($18.90) - choice of signature sauce and two signature sides.
  • Oct. 18: Shrimp + Scallop Skewer ($21.90) - choice of two signature sides.
  • Oct. 25: Cold Water Lobster Tail ($15.90) - choice of two signature sides.

Seasonal cocktails include the new Spiced Pear Mule, Pumpkin Spice Martini and Fresh Apple Martini.

Offers are available only until Oct. 25.

Details: http://bonefishgrill.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

