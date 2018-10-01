Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Panera Bread's Pink Ribbon Bagels return for breast cancer awareness month

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Panera Bread is donating a portion of proceeds from its signature Pink Ribbon Bagels this October to The Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, which recently merged with the Cancer Caring Center.
Panera Bread is joining the fight against breast cancer by baking its signature Pink Ribbon Bagels. This October, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold in the 32 participating Pittsburgh-area Panera Bread bakery-cafes will be donated to The Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, which recently merged with the Cancer Caring Center.

They are $1.39 each.

Since 1988, the center has offered free services to patients and families, including neighborhood support groups, professional counseling, wellness programs and Young Adult Cancer Support.

“We are beyond grateful to our continued partnership with Panera Bread,” says Jen Kehm, founder, The Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation and development and liaison manager for the Cancer Caring Center in a news release.

Over the past nine years, participating Panera Bread bakery-cafes in the area have raised nearly $100,000 for The Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation through this campaign.

Shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon, these bagels feature cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar. They are baked fresh each morning.

Customers can also make monetary donations.

Details: http://cancercaring.org or http://panerabread.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

click me