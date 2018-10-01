Penguins announce new food, mobile ticketing at PPG Paints Arena

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans can enjoy a cold sweet treat at the next Pittsburgh Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena in Uptown.

The Milk Shake Factory’s new stand behind Section 107 is one of the new offerings for the 2018-19 season, when the puck drops at 7 p.m. Thursday as the Penguins host the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

Other new offerings

• Craft & Carved — with specialty carved sandwiches and artisan paninis, paired with craft beers, located in Section 116.

• Tenders Love & Chicken — a place for upscale chicken tenders, wings, fried chicken sandwiches and specialty dipping sauces in Section 232.

• Loaded — a spot for specialty loaded nachos and waffle fries in Section 108.

• The “Royal Penguin” – two action stations featuring rolled ice cream. One will be located in the Captain Morgan Club and one in the Key Bank Club.

• Liquor Portables — a Captain Morgan portable will be set up in Section 116 while a Ketel One portable will be at Section 215 and a Crown Royal portable in Section 228. There also will be a Barrel ’67 wine portable at Section 119.

• Kreas – this Greek and Mediterranean food stop has moved to a portable at Section 116.

• The Kernel – it has updated two portables in Section 105 and 202.

• Burgatory – this food location has added the “Impossible Burger,” a veggie burger that is close to a meat burger, near section 206.

• The Yard – a new sandwich at this stand as voted on by season ticket holders is “Lafferty, Daniel,” featuring provolone, fresh buffalo mozzarella, crispy battered chicken breast, homemade marinara and basil.

Mobile ticketing

Another enhancement includes mobile ticketing, which will be the primary delivery method for TicketMaster and secondary market purchases.

PDF tickets (print-at-home delivery) will no longer be a valid form of entry at PPG Paints Arena. This new policy will help eliminate fraud, confusion and printing issues.

Fans are encouraged to download the new Penguins app and “tap” tickets to manage and view their mobile barcodes.

The AT&T SportsNet pregame show will air live before each home game from the new Highmark Studio just inside the Highmark Gate, along Centre Avenue.

Details: pittsburghpenguins.com

