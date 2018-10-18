Halloween favorite treats for some, tricks for others

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's Halloween in Pennsylvania, and Hershey's products don't even crack the top three in a list of favorite Keystone treat candies?

Sounds more like a trick.

But according to candystore.com , Pennsylvania's list of most popular Halloween candy has a new leader, with Skittles rising to the top. Dropping to second place is M&M's, with candy corn rounding out the top three, according to the company's news release.

I want to give out Skittles this year, but I can't stop eating them. #TreatTheRainbow pic.twitter.com/7tqJP98fbE — Skittles (@Skittles) October 15, 2018

The candymaker certainly embraces the scarier side of Halloween, as well as the sweet. If you didn't catch this short horror flick last year, enjoy.

Skittles just brought back 'Floor 9.5,' the horror short from last Halloween, during the Dodgers-Brewers game on FS1. Was hoping there might be some new ones this year. https://t.co/OGeMzB0Pk7 pic.twitter.com/L5PJcEYXgW — Tim Nudd (@nudd) October 16, 2018

If you would like to get a little creative with your treats, second place holder M&M's has a first-rate idea.

Favored status or not in Pennsylvania, Hershey's is far from out of the competition. Now introducing yet another chocolate/candy mash-up:

Talk about epic! Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar is officially inviting Reese's Pieces into the fold. Get ready for the most ultimate mash-up ever. #TreatYourself #MindBlown #HeartwarmingTheWorld pic.twitter.com/kmd4yQWQoN — HERSHEY'S (@Hersheys) October 11, 2018

Across the nation, Americans' top 10 Halloween candies are Skittles, M&M's, Snickers, Reese's Cups, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Hershey's, Tootsie Pops and Jolly Ranchers, candystore.com says.

Apparently, spicy candy is having a moment.

What's popular elsewhere?

According to candystore.com, Snickers takes first place in Arizona, while Lemonhead is the top treat in Louisiana. Texans prefer Reese's Cups, Washingtonians picked salt water taffy, and from East Coast to West Coast, Skittles comes out on top again, in California.

Apparently residents of Wisconsin are hoping the Great Pumpkin has a gourd full of Butterfinger bars.

Wisconsin's top three candy choices, going into this trick-or-treat season, are Butterfinger, Starburst and — weirdly — Hot Tamales. https://t.co/xeWEiC8HYO — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 2, 2018

This year, the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy. Providing treats to party guests, colleagues, doorbell ringers and classmates is a sweet but expensive gesture.

But if you want to avoid getting "tricked," don't skimp by handing out "fun size" candy. They can be a little disappointing.

When go trick or treating and they tell u one piece of candy but every piece of candy in the bowl is fun size pic.twitter.com/0kKvpz2nSY — ♕Ambs (@dinahlegendjane) October 31, 2017

Now and forever, king size candy bars rule, especially with costume efforts like these.

These kids deserve King Size candy bars https://t.co/DQR3nSYRqZ — Mitchell (@eelneerG_M) October 17, 2018

Happy Halloween!