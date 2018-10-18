Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Halloween favorite treats for some, tricks for others

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 8:35 p.m.
Facebook/Skittles
According to candystore.com, Skittles is the new top selling Halloween candy in the state of Pennsylvania, barely edging out M&Ms this year.

Updated 7 hours ago

It's Halloween in Pennsylvania, and Hershey's products don't even crack the top three in a list of favorite Keystone treat candies?

Sounds more like a trick.

But according to candystore.com , Pennsylvania's list of most popular Halloween candy has a new leader, with Skittles rising to the top. Dropping to second place is M&M's, with candy corn rounding out the top three, according to the company's news release.

The candymaker certainly embraces the scarier side of Halloween, as well as the sweet. If you didn't catch this short horror flick last year, enjoy.

If you would like to get a little creative with your treats, second place holder M&M's has a first-rate idea.

Favored status or not in Pennsylvania, Hershey's is far from out of the competition. Now introducing yet another chocolate/candy mash-up:

Across the nation, Americans' top 10 Halloween candies are Skittles, M&M's, Snickers, Reese's Cups, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Hershey's, Tootsie Pops and Jolly Ranchers, candystore.com says.

Apparently, spicy candy is having a moment.

What's popular elsewhere?

According to candystore.com, Snickers takes first place in Arizona, while Lemonhead is the top treat in Louisiana. Texans prefer Reese's Cups, Washingtonians picked salt water taffy, and from East Coast to West Coast, Skittles comes out on top again, in California.

Apparently residents of Wisconsin are hoping the Great Pumpkin has a gourd full of Butterfinger bars.

This year, the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy. Providing treats to party guests, colleagues, doorbell ringers and classmates is a sweet but expensive gesture.

But if you want to avoid getting "tricked," don't skimp by handing out "fun size" candy. They can be a little disappointing.

Now and forever, king size candy bars rule, especially with costume efforts like these.

Happy Halloween!

