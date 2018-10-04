Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Cozy up with these 5 fall-inspired cocktails from Pittsburgh-area bars

Joyce Hanz | Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Luke and Mike's Front Porch bartender Marilyn McCann serves a signature cocktail, the Sugar Plum Mojito, from the side bar.
Joyce Hanz
Luke and Mike's Front Porch bartender Marilyn McCann serves a signature cocktail, the Sugar Plum Mojito, from the side bar.

Updated 21 hours ago

Cooler temps call for expertly crafted cocktails that are sure to warm you right up.

The Trib talked to bartenders around Pittsburgh and learned ingredients of their favorite fall drinks

Sip on one of these fall inspired drinks infused with cinnamon, ginger, pear and plum. Your cocktail just got cozy.

The Cinnamule from The Pub at 333 in Oakmont | Submitted

Cinnamule

The Pub at 333, Oakmont

• Spiced rum

• Cinnamon syrup

• Ginger syrup

• Lime juice

• Ginger ale

• Garnish with a cinnamon stick and candied ginger

The Orchard Mule from Scratch Food & Beverage in Troy Hill | Submitted

The Orchard Mule

Scratch Food & Beverage, Troy Hill

• Stateside Urbancraft vodka

• Fresh juiced ginger and lime

• Rothman and Winter Pear Liqueur

• Finish with Threadbare Dry cider

The Sugar Plum Mojito from Luke and Mike's Front Porch in Aspinwall | Photo by Joyce Hanz for the Tribune-Review

Sugar Plum Mojito

Luke and Mike's Front Porch, Aspinwall

• Fresh lime juice

• Plum maple syrup

• Muddled mint

• Muddled blackberries

• Blackberry liqueur

• Bacardi rum

• Splash of cranberry juice

• Garnish with sugar on the rim

The Petalo Dorado from Morcilla in Lawrenceville | Submitted

Petalo Dorado

Morcilla, Lawrenceville

• Finca Hispana fino sherry

• Fernet Branca

• Lime juice

• Saffron tincture

Encourage Mint from Or, The Whale in Downtown | Submitted

Encourage Mint

Or, The Whale, Downtown

• Barrhill gin

• Honey

• Ginger

• Lemon

• A bar spoon of matcha powder

• Spearmint garnish

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me