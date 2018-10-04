Southwest Passage Wine Trail holds first fall festival
Visitors to the Oct. 14 Southwest Passage Wine Trail’s Spectacular Fall Festival at Christian W. Klay Winery in Chalk Hill, Fayette County, will have the opportunity to taste samples and purchase from eight wineries.
Scheduled to offer tastings, in addition to Christian W. Klay Winery, are Glades Pike Winery, Greenhouse Winery, Ripepi Winery, J&D Wine Cellars, Greendance Winery, Thistlethwaite Vineyards and B&L Wine Cellars, according to a news release.
Nox Imperium will provide live music for the noon-5 p.m. event. Local vendors and Carnevaltruck and the Brownstone Oven food trucks will be on site, the release adds.
Those attending must be 21 or older.
Tickets are $15 and include a souvenir wine glass.
Details: 724-439-3424 or www.eventbrite.com
