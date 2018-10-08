Turkey Hill brings back pumpkin pie ice cream
It’s Turkey Hill Dairy’s most popular limited edition dessert, and as the seasonal obsession with pumpkin spice flavored anything marches on, pumpkin pie ice cream returns.
Turkey Hill Dairy offers limited edition seasonal flavors throughout the year.
But pumpkin pie, with a cinnamon graham cracker swirl, is the most eagerly awaited, according to a news release.
According to Nielsen , Americans in 2017 got on the outside of $488 million worth of pumpkin-spiced edibles, a 10 percent increase over 2016 and an all-time high for the past five years.
So if your Halloween festivities, Thanksgiving table or Christmas party require some spicing up, head to your local grocer.
But don’t delay. It’s called “limited edition” for a reason, and pumpkin pie ice cream will disappear from freezer shelves by year’s end.
Details: Turkeyhill.com
