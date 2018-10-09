What's brewing? Pittsburgh Libations Week is a good time for a good cause

Pittsburgh Libations Week aims to celebrate breweries, wineries, distilleries, meaderies, and cider houses in the Pittsburgh area.

Pennsylvania brews more barrels of beer than any other state, and we rank sixth in the nation for having the most breweries. Don’t forget that the Whiskey Rebellion started right here in Western Pennsylvania, which makes the inaugural Pittsburgh Libations Week almost seem like an oversight that it hasn’t happened sooner.

This week-long celebration is for all the rich spirits that Pittsburgh has to offer. Jason Cercone, the creator of Pittsburgh Libations Week, has been coordinating this event, along with board members Tom Marshall, Jaron Barton, Natalie Kiro, Constance Zotis, Angelica Ross, Pete Finney, Tim Harden and Bob Gera to make sure the events will satisfy any imbibing aficionado.

Charity

A huge part of the Pittsburgh Libations Week mission is to partner with Lending Hearts to assure funds go toward a worthy cause. Lending Hearts provides emotional and social support to children and young adults with cancer. Whether in treatment or in remission, Lending Hearts offers yoga, mindfulness, massage and nutritional advice at no charge to these families. By taking part in any of the events during PLW, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to local families at Lending Hearts.

Events

The events during this week have been carefully crafted so that each one is super special in its class. Whether you like bourbon, wine, or mead, the folks at PLW have made sure there’s something for you. I’d like to quickly point out just a few of them to demonstrate the enormous effort that has gone into making this so unique. On Oct. 13, Maggie’s Farm Rum is hosting its fifth anniversary celebration from 3 to 10 pm. Mitch Wettle, a level two sommelier and founder of Whiskey Wise, will be on hand at Wigle Whiskey to speak and answer your questions while you sample the whiskey from Wigle from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct 14. There’s a Mash Bill #2 bourbon-tasting dinner at Cinderlands from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct 15. The Pittsburgh Libations Week Craft Spirits Symposium will take place Oct 16 at 1101 William Flynn Highway in Glenshaw. This symposium features master distillers who will provide the answers to your questions about spirits.

Ever thrown an ax? Most participants will be newbies, but you can join an ax-throwing tournament at LumberJaxes from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 18. Rock Bottom Brewery and PLW will release a brut IPA, which is one of two special collaboration beers that have been specially brewed for the event. Expect this beer to be pale yellow in color, dry, and hop forward. The second collaboration is a cappuccino-tasting stout brewed by Noble Stein and PLW. Expect this brew to be dark, dry, with notes of chocolate and coffee. Lactose and oats have been added for some sweetness and body. Both beers will be available at the breweries starting Oct 12. Funds from each beer purchased will go to Lending Hearts.

Tickets

Tickets for all events can be found under the Events tab at pittsburghlibationsweek.com . If you take any pics during these events, please include the hashtags, #drinkpgh, and #plw as I know the folks at Pittsburgh Libations Week would love to see them too.

Cheers!

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He’s the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.