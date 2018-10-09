Freeza Pizza! Villa Italian Kitchen offers free slice day
In honor of October’s designation as National Pizza Month , Villa Italian Kitchen announces its ninth annual “Have A Slice Day,” Oct. 17.
On that day only, patrons can receive one slice of free cheese pizza at participating outlets in exchange for a coupon one can download from the nationwide chain’s website.
Villa Italian Kitchen has area locations at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer, Robinson Town Center, Pittsburgh International Airport, Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village, according to its website.
“We wait all year for ‘Have A Slice Day.’ At Villa Italian Kitchen, it’s our favorite promotion and a staple of our yearly giveaways. Handing out free slices all day long is our favorite way to give back to our guests and invite new customers to try our classic cheese slice. We hope to see an even bigger turnout this year than we have in the past,” says company spokeswoman Mimi Wunderlich in a news release.
The offer is available while supplies last, one per customer, the release adds.
Details: http://www.freesliceday.com
