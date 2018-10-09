Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Freeza Pizza! Villa Italian Kitchen offers free slice day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Villa Italian Kitchen customers can download a coupon for a free slice of pizza on Oct. 17, ‘Have a Slice Day,’ at participating locations.
Villa Italian Kitchen customers can download a coupon for a free slice of pizza on Oct. 17, ‘Have a Slice Day,’ at participating locations.

Updated 18 hours ago

In honor of October’s designation as National Pizza Month , Villa Italian Kitchen announces its ninth annual “Have A Slice Day,” Oct. 17.

On that day only, patrons can receive one slice of free cheese pizza at participating outlets in exchange for a coupon one can download from the nationwide chain’s website.

Villa Italian Kitchen has area locations at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer, Robinson Town Center, Pittsburgh International Airport, Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village, according to its website.

“We wait all year for ‘Have A Slice Day.’ At Villa Italian Kitchen, it’s our favorite promotion and a staple of our yearly giveaways. Handing out free slices all day long is our favorite way to give back to our guests and invite new customers to try our classic cheese slice. We hope to see an even bigger turnout this year than we have in the past,” says company spokeswoman Mimi Wunderlich in a news release.

The offer is available while supplies last, one per customer, the release adds.

Details: http://www.freesliceday.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me