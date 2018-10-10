Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Bro, Natty Light just released a 77-pack

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Updated 8 hours ago

Anyone getting together a college party or beer pong tournament can rejoice. Natty Light is delivering a 77-pack.

But only in College Park, Md., home to the University of Maryland.

Natural Light, the beer’s true name, announced on Twitter that in celebration of the year it was founded, 1977, it was making the 77-pack available for a limited time.

Why College Park, Md.? A manager at a local beer distributor told the Baltimore Sun , the city was one of the first locations when the brand launched and the beer has been a “very, very popular brand” there since.

The 77-pack would sell for around $30, according to the Takeout .

One fan is all dressed up and ready to drive 12 hours for his 77-pack.

The Anheuser-Busch produced pilsner comes in with a 4.2 percent ABV and is said to be easy drinking.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

