Food & Drink

After 35 years, First Watch releases first - fresh - cookbook

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

After 35 years of serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, First Watch Restaurants, Inc . is marking the anniversary with the release of its first cookbook, “Yeah, It’s Fresh,” (Story Farm, $23.95), available only at restaurant locations nationwide beginning Nov. 5.

Local diners can find First Watch locations in Bridgeville, Settlers Ridge, McCandless, Baldwin, Cranberry and Murrysville.

The 160-page book features 75 recipes including favorites like Smoked Salmon & Roasted Vegetable Frittata, Floridian French Toast, Superseed Protein Pancakes and the Elevated Egg Sandwich, according to a news release.

Designed for home chefs, the recipes spread across seven easy-to-follow chapters, including First Watch Essentials, Eggs & Omelets, Toasts & Batters, Handhelds & Sandwiches, Bowls & Salads, Hashes & Skillets and Juices & Coffee, the release adds.

Seasonal offerings include Pumpkin Pancakes, Turkey Dill Crepe Eggs and Chilled Pear Cider.

Vegetarians will also find restaurant menu options including Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Toast, Market Veggie Sandwich, A.M. Super Foods Bowl and Kale Tonic.

“We opened the original First Watch in Pacific Grove, Ca., with a mission of finding the best eggs, best bacon and the freshest ingredients available,” says Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO, in the release.

“‘Yeah, It’s Fresh’ is an ode to that mantra, which is practiced daily at more than 260 First Watch restaurants across the country. We hope all of our loyal customers find the recipes in the book as enjoyable to make as we have for the past 35 years,” Tomasso adds.

Readers also will find cooking tips from chef Shane Schaibly, First Watch’s vice president of culinary strategy.

Details: firstwatch.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

