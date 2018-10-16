OpenTable reviewers pick best 'Neighborhood Gems' in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Diners have been discovering unique restaurants tucked into Pittsburgh's hidden corners and a booking service is revealing the most popular ones.

OpenTable is a reservation network that gathers feedback from thousands of patrons after they wrap up meals. The company compiles this data monthly and shares it with users to help them discover new dining options.

October's "Neighborhood Gems" category has a broad range of cuisines that match the ethnic fabric of the city. Add these 10 customer favorites to your list of eateries to try.

Huszar

Deutchtown's Huszar serves up authentic hearty Hungarian fare.

Merchant Oyster Co.

They've got all sorts of seafood but, obviously, you'll want to try the East and West coast oysters on the half shell. Find them in Lawrenceville.

Cinderlands Beer Co.

Beer is the specialty of the house but go for the food . They're at 37th and Butler in Lower Lawrenceville.

Siempre Algo

Back to the North Side's Deutchtown for a brand new spot. Siempre Algo shines on East Ohio Street. You won't believe how good pretzels can be.

Scratch

Doesn't this Troy Hill favorite make the list every month? Yes, and there's a reason. Go.

Carmella's Plates and Pints

Carmella's rises above the clutter of the South Side. Upscale yet comfortable.

Joseph Tambellini

Italian cuisine in Highland Park. What could be better?

The Fire Side Public House

They're cooking with a wood fire at The Fire Side .

Paris 66

It's a French Bistro right where it should be — in Shadyside.

Sausalido

They haven't lost their Italian roots. Find them in Bloomfeld. Or have them come to you — catering is their specialty.