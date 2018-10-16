Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

OpenTable reviewers pick best 'Neighborhood Gems' in Pittsburgh

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Save room for the cream puffs at Siempre Algo in Pittsburgh's Deutchtown neighborhood.
Steven Adams / Tribune-Review
Save room for the cream puffs at Siempre Algo in Pittsburgh's Deutchtown neighborhood.

Updated 4 hours ago

Diners have been discovering unique restaurants tucked into Pittsburgh's hidden corners and a booking service is revealing the most popular ones.

OpenTable is a reservation network that gathers feedback from thousands of patrons after they wrap up meals. The company compiles this data monthly and shares it with users to help them discover new dining options.

October's "Neighborhood Gems" category has a broad range of cuisines that match the ethnic fabric of the city. Add these 10 customer favorites to your list of eateries to try.

Huszar

Deutchtown's Huszar serves up authentic hearty Hungarian fare.

Merchant Oyster Co.

They've got all sorts of seafood but, obviously, you'll want to try the East and West coast oysters on the half shell. Find them in Lawrenceville.

Cinderlands Beer Co.

Beer is the specialty of the house but go for the food . They're at 37th and Butler in Lower Lawrenceville.

Siempre Algo

Back to the North Side's Deutchtown for a brand new spot. Siempre Algo shines on East Ohio Street. You won't believe how good pretzels can be.

Scratch

Doesn't this Troy Hill favorite make the list every month? Yes, and there's a reason. Go.

Carmella's Plates and Pints

Carmella's rises above the clutter of the South Side. Upscale yet comfortable.

Joseph Tambellini

Italian cuisine in Highland Park. What could be better?

The Fire Side Public House

They're cooking with a wood fire at The Fire Side .

Paris 66

It's a French Bistro right where it should be — in Shadyside.

Sausalido

They haven't lost their Italian roots. Find them in Bloomfeld. Or have them come to you — catering is their specialty.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me