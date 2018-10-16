Historic Hanna's Town to hold holiday sip, snack and shopping preview event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Historic Hanna’s Town will be open for a candlelight gathering at the tavern and holiday merchandise preview at the museum shop from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 1.

The event, free and open to the public, will feature the recreation of the ambience of an 18 th -century evening of camaraderie and commerce, according to a news release.

Visitors can enjoy a greeting from costumed re-enactors, sample All Saints Brewery beer and wassail made from a Colonial Williamsburg recipe, snacks, a lantern-lit stroll from tavern to shop, where sweets and freshly brewed gourmet tea will be served and they can browse unique gift and holiday items with an early American flair and vintage style. American and local history books, and toys made in the U.S., also are available, the release adds.

The Historic Hanna’s Town Shop will be open for the holiday season from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 17; 1-4 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. during the Christmas through the Centuries events, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

The “end of season” sale will be held noon-3 p.m. Dec. 15.

Details: 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.