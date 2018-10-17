Hometown-Homegrown expo showcases latest in foods and flavors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $18, $15 for age 62 and older, $9 for ages 6-17, free for age 5 and younger. Includes museum admission, Hometown-Homegrown activities and food samples

The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District will showcase the latest foods and flavors of more than 50 vendors at its seventh annual Hometown- Homegrown food expo on Oct. 20.

Sponsored by two local food-related businesses — Republic Foods, based in Fayette County, and Isaly’s, a Pittsburgh institution since the 1930s — the expo presented in partnership with Good Taste! Pittsburgh will feature 20 new food and drink purveyors this year.

Lauren Uhl, curator of food and fitness at the History Center, says the event’s popularity reflects the city’s fondness for tradition and good eats.

“Hometown-Homegrown has grown into one of the region’s most popular foodie events and I think Pittsburgh’s passion for local food vendors is what really makes this event special,” she said. “It’s truly a building-wide celebration, and in between bites, visitors can tour through the History Center’s exhibitions to learn more about the rich history of immigration in Western Pa. that influenced food culture in our region.”

The event will feature cooking demonstrations by culinary experts, including Chef Josef Karst of Atria’s at 11:30 a.m., Chef Shawn Bohling of Bakersfield at 12:30 p.m., and Chris Fennimore of QED Cooks at 1:30 p.m.

Cookbook Swap

Activities on the history center’s six floors will include a cookbook exchange, live music and spirits sampling.

New additions to this year’s Hometown-Homegrown event will include The Pickled Chef Kitchen Farmer’s Market, based in Latrobe.

Ashley Andrews, who operates The Pickled Chef with her husband, Chef Greg Andrews, says they will be bringing their line of “farm to jar” hand-canned, small-batch pickled vegetables, sauces, condiments and fresh raw ferments — including Classic Sour Dill Pickles, Bread and Butter Pickles, Pickled Red Beets, Pickled Hot Peppers and Bloody Mary Pickles.

The Pickled Chef continues to expand its line of fresh raw ferments, which she says are the new “super food” and have been gaining popularity due to their health benefits.

Home-Grown Veggies and Herbs

“This is also the first season where several of our jarred items feature vegetables and herbs grown and harvested from our family farm located in Unity Township,” Andrews said.

Current items include Dilly Beans, Hot Peppers, Roasted Shishito Peppers, Chow Chow and Basil-Kale Pesto.

Also new to the food expo will be a local bakery, Amber’s Comfort Kitchen. Amber Atkins, currently renting kitchen space, plans to open a shared storefront, The Cakery, inside Good L’Oven Cookie Shop Too in Ross next month.

At Hometown-Homegrown, Atkins will have samples of seven flavors of her homemade cakes and a variety of dessert bars for sampling, along with “Li’l Cakes” and other confections for sale.

She also will present one of four demonstrations in the history center’s fourth floor Campbell Gallery. Her presentation at 1 p.m. will be on “Cake Decorating and the Art of Icing.”

Food Demos

Other demonstrations will be by Paul Family Farms, “French Toast and Paul Family Farms Syrup” at 10:30 a.m.; Ultra Macha, “Macha Cocktails” at 11 a.m.; and Mondo Italiano, “Mozzarella Making,” at noon.

Michele Meloy Burchfield, co-founder with Carla Frank of O’Hara beverage company Blume Honey Water, will have its three flavors of artisan honey waters — Vanilla Citrus, Wild Blueberry and Ginger Zest — available for sampling.

Burchfield says she is proud of the steps her company has taken to bring their honey waters to local supermarkets and partners — including Whole Foods, Market District, The French Express in Latrobe and Batch in Saxonburg — and they will be adding larger 16-ounce bottles to their line.

Astronaut Ice Cream and Moon Pies

The history center will make available packs of astronaut ice cream and Moon Pies for expo visitors to buy in the History Center Museum Shop, in conjunction with its current “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” exhibition.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.