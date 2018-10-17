Wake up, Pittsburgh, Specialty Coffee Week is brewing
Designed to encourage the growth of the community of the city’s coffee professionals and increase specialty coffee’s visibility, Pittsburgh Specialty Coffee Week will be observed with a variety of events from Oct. 20-27, according to a news release.
The theme for this year, the week’s fourth annual event, is Coffee Connecting Community.
Current participants include Arriviste Coffee Bar, Artisan Café, Chantal’s Cheese Shop, Colony Café, Commonplace Coffee Co., De Fer Coffee & Tea, Everyday Café, Lending Hearts, Rising Star Coffee Roasters, and Tazza D’Oro. Many coffeehouses will run specials and hold events during the week, the release adds.
These events below are open to the public:
Oct. 20 - 9 to 11 a.m.
Steel City Sips & Sweets
Nova Place, 100 S. Commons
$25
Oct. 21 - 1, 2, and 3 p.m.
Coffee and Cats Appreciation Day
Colony Café, 1125 Penn Ave.
Oct. 22 - 7 p.m.
Origin Matching Game with Rising Star Coffee
Commonplace Coffee headquarters
1004 Washington Blvd.
Oct. 23
Coffee Tasting
Tazza D’Oro Millvale
524 Grant Ave.
Oct. 24 - 11:30 a.m.
Roundtable discussion
Everyday Café
532 N. Homewood Ave.
Oct. 24 - 6 to 8 p.m.
Coffee & Cocktails
De Fer Coffee & Tea
2002 Smallman St.
$10
Oct. 25 - 7 p.m.
Latte Art Throwdown with Artisan Café
Commonplace Coffee headquarters
1004 Washington Blvd.
Oct. 26
Coffee and cheese pairing with Chantal’s Cheese Shop
Arriviste Coffee Bar
5730 Ellsworth Ave.
Oct. 27 - 5 to 10 p.m.
Closing party
Commonplace Coffee headquarters
1004 Washington Blvd.
Details: pghcoffeeweek.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.