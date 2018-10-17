Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Wake up, Pittsburgh, Specialty Coffee Week is brewing

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Eye opener, cup of joe, leaded or decaf - coffee, by any name, will be celebrated during the fourth annual Pittsburgh Specialty Coffee Week, with events throughout the city Oct. 20-27.
Designed to encourage the growth of the community of the city’s coffee professionals and increase specialty coffee’s visibility, Pittsburgh Specialty Coffee Week will be observed with a variety of events from Oct. 20-27, according to a news release.

The theme for this year, the week’s fourth annual event, is Coffee Connecting Community.

Current participants include Arriviste Coffee Bar, Artisan Café, Chantal’s Cheese Shop, Colony Café, Commonplace Coffee Co., De Fer Coffee & Tea, Everyday Café, Lending Hearts, Rising Star Coffee Roasters, and Tazza D’Oro. Many coffeehouses will run specials and hold events during the week, the release adds.

These events below are open to the public:

Oct. 20 - 9 to 11 a.m.

Steel City Sips & Sweets

Nova Place, 100 S. Commons

$25

Oct. 21 - 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

Coffee and Cats Appreciation Day

Colony Café, 1125 Penn Ave.

Oct. 22 - 7 p.m.

Origin Matching Game with Rising Star Coffee

Commonplace Coffee headquarters

1004 Washington Blvd.

Oct. 23

Coffee Tasting

Tazza D’Oro Millvale

524 Grant Ave.

Oct. 24 - 11:30 a.m.

Roundtable discussion

Everyday Café

532 N. Homewood Ave.

Oct. 24 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Coffee & Cocktails

De Fer Coffee & Tea

2002 Smallman St.

$10

Oct. 25 - 7 p.m.

Latte Art Throwdown with Artisan Café

Commonplace Coffee headquarters

1004 Washington Blvd.

Oct. 26

Coffee and cheese pairing with Chantal’s Cheese Shop

Arriviste Coffee Bar

5730 Ellsworth Ave.

Oct. 27 - 5 to 10 p.m.

Closing party

Commonplace Coffee headquarters

1004 Washington Blvd.

Details: pghcoffeeweek.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

