McDonald's new Halloween game invites patrons to 'Trick. Treat. Win!'

In debuting its newest national game, McDonald’s marks the theme with a light show at its new flagship restaurant in downtown Chicago.

Appropriate for the month of October, Trick. Treat. Win! offers patrons a one in four chance to instantly win food and prizes, according to a news release.

Customers can play two ways.

They can peel game pieces on select packaging of iconic menu items, with a chance of winning fries, sandwiches and shakes or prizes including cash and gift cards. Those who are not instant winners can redeem the game piece for entry tokens and enter the daily sweepstakes on the McDonald’s mobile app.

Those prizes include craveable McDonald’s for life on up to a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, vacation trips, football fan trips, and cash.

Those in the Chicago neighborhood can visit the new store, decorated for Halloween, and twice an hour between 7-10 p.m., watch it light up with haunted decor and spirited music.

Tombstones in the display mark some of McDonald’s launches no longer available, such as McPizza, the McD.L.T. and Onion Nuggets (really).

The game ends on Oct. 31.

Details: tricktreatwin.com

