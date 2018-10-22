Applebee's offering parents a Halloween treat
Updated 3 hours ago
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is offering to put a smile on parents’ faces this Halloween.
Unless they find the prospect of dining with their kids scary, that is.
On Oct. 31, families who dine in at participating restaurants will receive two free kids’ meals with the purchase of each adult entrée. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of kids’ menu entrees, including a side dish, juice, milk or chocolate milk.
“We are excited to celebrate Halloween with our spooky guests and their families at our restaurants. We hope that families will join us and enjoy a festive ‘Kids Eat Free’ promotion in a fun, relaxed and kid-friendly environment,” says Amanda DeLeo, regional marketing coordinator, in the release.
Participating regional restaurants include Beaver Falls, Butler, Cranberry Township, Gibsonia, Greensburg, McMurray, Monaca, Mt. Pleasant, Murrysville, New Castle, North Huntingdon, Edgewood, Greentree, North Hills, Penn Center, West Mifflin, Robinson, Tarentum, Uniontown and Washington.
Details: applebees.com/en
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.