6 scary good Halloween treats to make

Who says Halloween (and all of its delicious treats) is just for kids?

Between scary movies, costumes and fun food, grown-ups can enjoy the Halloween season just as much as the younger set.

No worries, and no need to paw through the kids’ trick-or-treat bags. We’ve got you covered.

The haunting season is indeed a good time to scare up some frighteningly good eats, so dig in — if you dare.

Witch Finger Cookies

They look gnarly, but they taste great.

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup icing sugar (sift through a sieve after measuring to remove lumps)

1 large egg (room tempurature)

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3⁄4 cup whole blanched almonds (you need about 60)

red decorating gel, as needed

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F; have cookie sheets, lined with parchment paper, ready.

In a mixing bowl, beat butter sugar, egg and extracts together. In another mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Beat dry ingredients into butter mixture, then cover bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Remove only 1/4 of the dough from refrigerator (leave rest refrigerated to stay cold); measure out heaping teaspoonfuls and shape into fingers. Press an almond firmly into the end of each. Below the almond and at the opposite end of the finger, press in dough to create knuckle halfway down; using the back of a table knife, make indents into the knuckle.

Place on paper-lined cookie sheets and bake in preheated oven until a pale golden color — about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for three minutes.

Carefully lift up almond from each finger and squeeze some red decorating gel onto nail bed, then press almond back into place; the red gel will creepily ooze out.

Transfer to a rack and let cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough, 1/4 at a time.

Source: geniuskitchen.com

Bite-Size Eyeballs

These four-ingredient cheese pastry puffs come alive with the addition of vegetable “eyeballs.”

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

Kosher salt and pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

4 ounces Guryère cheese, coarsely grated

Cream cheese, Persian cucumbers and pimento-stuffed olives, for decorating

Sriacha or ketchup, for decorating

Directions

Heat oven to 425°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Place butter, 1 cup water and ½ tsp salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add flour and stir vigorously until mixture comes together and looks smooth and shiny, about 1 minute. Continue stirring for 1 minute, then transfer mixture to a large bowl and let sit until no longer hot to the touch, about 15 minutes.

Add eggs, one at a time, and beat, using a wooden spoon, until mixture comes back together and is smooth. Add ¼ tsp pepper and cheese.

Using a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop, drop small balls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, then rotate the pans top to bottom and front to back. Reduce heat to 350°F and continue baking until light golden brown and set, 12 to 17 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

To make eyeballs, use cream cheese as glue to place slices of cucumber and olives on top of each puff. Squeeze sriracha or ketchup into lines around the sides.

Source: womansday.com

Ghost Pizza Bagels

It’s spooky how fast your guests will be “goblin” these up.

Ingredients

8 slices mozzarella cheese

8 mini bagels

1/2 cup marinara sauce

4 black olives

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut mozzarella slices into ghost shapes using a paring knife or cookie cutter.

Spread a thin layer of marinara over pizza bagel and top with ghost.

Bake on cookie sheet until cheese is melty, 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut olives into little pieces for eyes. Dot the ghosts and serve.

Source: delish.com

Spiderweb Cake

Ingredients

1 box chocolate cake, plus ingredients called for in the directions

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

7 1/2 oz. jar marshmallow cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 tube store-bought vanilla icing

Directions

Butter and flour two 9-inch cake pans. Prepare cake batter according to package instructions.

Bake according to package instructions and let cool.

Once cool, place first cake on a platter.

Make frosting: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, combine butter, confectioners’ sugar, marshmallow crème, vanilla extract, and salt and beat until fluffy and combined.

Top with second cake.

Make ganache: In a small saucepan, heat heavy cream just until it bubbles. Place chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl and pour over heavy cream. Let stand 2 minutes, then whisk until chocolate is completely combined.

Pour ganache over cake. Frost a spiral of frosting on top of ganache and use a toothpick to draw cobwebs.

Yields: 6-8 servings

Source: delish.com

Cookie Witch Hats

Ingredients

24 sugar ice cream cones

1 container (16 oz.) prepared chocolate frosting, divided

Assorted Halloween decorator sugars and sprinkles

1 package (16.5 oz.) Nestle Toll House refrigerated chocolate chip cookie bar dough

Quart-size plastic food storage bag

Assorted decorator icings (optional)

Directions

Line a large baking sheet with sides with wax paper. With a small metal spatula or butter knife, spread a thin layer of frosting on each cone (be sure to save some frosting to adhere cones to cookie hat base—about ¾ of a cup). Place frosted cones on baking sheet. Sprinkle with sugars and sprinkles. Let stand for one hour to allow frosting to set.

Meanwhile, prepare cookies as directed on package. Cool completely.

Fill plastic bag with remaining icing: seal. Cut ¼ inch corner from bag. Squeeze bag to pipe icing around bottom of each cone; adhere cones to each cookie to form hats. To decorate base of hat, use different colors of decorator icings and sprinkle with additional sugars or sprinkles.

Source: verybestbaking.com

Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup quick cooking oats

¼ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

Stir together flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves and salt in a large bowl. In a separate large bowl, lightly beat together the milk, egg, pumpkin, and oil. Stir flour mixture into the pumpkin mixture, blending, just until moistened.

Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium high heat.

Pour batter, 1/3 cup at a time, onto the prepared griddle. Make a jack-o-lantern face in each pancake with the chocolate chips. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, about five minutes per side.

Source: allrecipes.com

Shirley McMarlin and JoAnne Klimovich Harrop are Tribune-Review staff writers.