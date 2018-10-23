Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

What's Brewing? 5 pumpkin beers to try this Halloween

Mark Brewer | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Fancy a taste of Warlock? Southern Tier Brewing Co’s Imperial Stout (8.6% ABV) is brewed with pumpkins.Fancy a taste of Warlock? Southern Tier Brewing Co’s Imperial Stout (8.6% ABV) is brewed with pumpkins.
Mark Brewer
Fancy a taste of Warlock? Southern Tier Brewing Co’s Imperial Stout (8.6% ABV) is brewed with pumpkins.Fancy a taste of Warlock? Southern Tier Brewing Co’s Imperial Stout (8.6% ABV) is brewed with pumpkins.
Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Submitted
Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Voodoo Brewing Co.’s Caution! Contains Real Pumpkin!!!!
Submitted
Voodoo Brewing Co.’s Caution! Contains Real Pumpkin!!!!
Cigar City Brewing’s Good Gourd
Submitted
Cigar City Brewing’s Good Gourd
Pumpkin beers are a treat during the days leading up to Halloween.
Mark Brewer
Pumpkin beers are a treat during the days leading up to Halloween.
Evil Genius Beer Co.’s Trick Or Treat
Submitted
Evil Genius Beer Co.’s Trick Or Treat
Southern Tier Brewing Co’s Imperial Stout
Submitted
Southern Tier Brewing Co’s Imperial Stout

Updated 10 hours ago

Seasonal beer drinking is a big part of the craft beer scene.

Each year I’ll find myself in a conversation about who’s drinking pumpkin beers and who isn’t. We’ll talk about when we start drinking them and when will we stop so it stays special each year. Just like birds that fly south, many India Pale Ale drinkers will migrate to malt forward beers for the winter. October weather and the annual introduction of pumpkin beer seems to be the perfect time for this transition. The days are getting shorter while the air is getting colder. We’re bringing out the flannels as the leaves fall off the trees. A bourbon barrel aged pumpkin beer with a loved one around a campfire can certainly keep you warm on a brisk night.

There’s something heartwarming about the spices found in pumpkin pie. Nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, ginger and clove are the same spices used in pumpkin beer. Pumpkin, as prominent as it is this time each year, adds little taste to the end product in beer. In fact, some brewers will even roast the pumpkins prior to fermentation in order to extract flavor.

On a personal note, I am disappointed to see some breweries putting out pumpkin beer in July. I understand they’re selling large quantities of Halloween beer for distribution, but it simply waters the whole thing down. Why do they have to make so much? Aren’t they interested in preserving this fun-ness so it lasts for years to come?

Once upon a time, we use to look forward to the day after Thanksgiving. The one single day that kicked off the beginning of the holiday season. Now retailers are displaying Christmas trees alongside Halloween costumes. As long as we keep buying it earlier, they keep putting it out earlier. Soon we’ll be eating birthday cake 365 days a year and drinking hot chocolate by the pool.

Here’s to drinking pumpkin beer for another week or two, but that’s it!

Cheers.

Voodoo Brewing Co. (Pittsburgh)

Caution! Contains Real Pumpkin!!!!

Barleywine (11.3% ABV). Brewed with and aged on 200 pounds of real pumpkin, Madagascar vanilla beans and cinnamon in bourbon barrels. Pumpkin is front and center with notes of bourbon, oak, vanilla and a touch of cinnamon rounding out the back side.

Weyerbacher Brewing Co. (Easton, Pa.)

Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Imperial Pumpkin Ale (8% ABV). A bold, hearty, spicy and “caramelly” brew. Lots of pumpkins added to this one along with cinnamon, nutmeg and a touch of cardamom and clove. This beer has a spicy, full-bodied flavor.

Evil Genius Beer Co. (Philadelphia)

Trick Or Treat

Porter (7.8% ABV). This robust Porter is a seasonal delight that is sure to help warm you up by the campfire on a cold night. Brewed with chocolate and spiced with cinnamon, clove and nutmeg.

Southern Tier Brewing Co. (Lakewood, N.Y.)

Warlock

Imperial Stout (8.6% ABV). Brewed with pumpkins. Very dark with a huge roasted malt character, moderate carbonation, and spicy pumpkin pie aroma.

Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, Fla.)

Good Gourd

Imperial Pumpkin Ale (8.5% ABV). Bursting with real pumpkin flavor and yummy pumpkin spices including Ceylon cinnamon, Jamaican all-spice, Zanzibar cloves and nutmeg, Good Gourd is a celebration of Fall and that spookiest of holidays, Halloween. Pair Good Gourd with pumpkin soup, pumpkin pie and costume parties.

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He’s the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me