Pittsburgh now has a cool app for happy hours

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who doesn’t like happy hour?

Isn’t that what we spend all day working for?

And while you know your local watering hole’s specials and happy hour offerings, maybe you’d like to expand your horizons once in a while. Oh, all right we’ll say it: There’s now an app for that.

HoursPGH is a handy guide to tons of happy hours around the Pittsburgh area. The app — and a desktop version — is a crowdsourced platform where users post entries — called Hours. According to the site, “an Hour can be anything that happens weekly at a venue.”

The layout is pretty straightforward: From the home page, the city is broken down into neighborhood squares — Downtown, Oakland, Shadyside, Lawrenceville, South Side, Strip District, etc. Click on any square, and it takes you to that region’s daily happy hour specials.

The page runs down the specials, showing the venue and what’s being offered at a discount. Click an any entry to see the special’s hours. Each of the neighborhood pages can be quickly filtered by drinks, food, entertainment, and late night.

There’s also profile pages for the various bars and restaurants, which includes each day’s happy hour specials, along with basic info like website links, full hours, and location (with a handy Google map).

If you don’t see a venue you know has a great happy hour, you can add it yourself — as long as you sign up on the site. Since venue specials often change, entries are also verified by users on a regular basis.

The app was developed by Troy Cox, a bartender in downtown Pittsburgh, and Kevin Hein. After working at Primanti’s in Market Square for five years, Cox says he realized he didn’t know the other happy hours at the bars around where he worked.

Cox and Hein developed the app to help give the smaller bars — those with limited marketing budgets — a way to get their word out.

The app does go beyond happy hour information. DJs can post their gigs, trivia hosts can list their events.

Most of all, Cox says they wanted to create an app that was free of all of the negativity that pervades so much of social media these days. While you can comment on hours, Cox says HoursPGH strives to be a “positive platform” for the Pittsburgh community.

The app is available on the iPhone and Android .

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.