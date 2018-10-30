Creepy - and delicious - these Halloween treats are scary good

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who says Halloween, and all of its delicious treats, is just for kids?

Between scary movies, costumes that allow one to dress up like a celebrity or politician, over-21 parties and adult libations, grown-ups can enjoy the Halloween season just as much as the younger set.

Need some devilishly delicious victuals, along with some spirited belly washer chasers?

No worries, and no need to paw through the kids’ trick-or-treat bags. We’ve got you covered.

The haunting season is indeed a good time to scare up some frighteningly good eats and drinks, so dig in — if you dare.

Bottoms Up

Fine Wine & Good Spirits has put together some wicked good recipes to ward off the chill, and perhaps even keep the bad spells at bay. Enjoy sparingly — it’s a good time of year to keep one’s wits about one.

With that in mind, send the kids out to knock on doors for candy, bob for apples or to a pint-size Halloween party of their own.

Slip into your most comfortable sweater, draw your chair closer to the fire, tell — or listen to — a ghost story, and welcome the season with some of the tempting blendings of spirits below.

Who says pumpkin spice is the star of the season? Not us, with the sweet combo of this caramel apple in a glass.

Caramel Apple

1 oz Crown Royal Regal Apple Canadian Whisky

¾ oz Crown Royal Salted Caramel Canadian Whisky

½ oz fresh lemon juice

4 oz ginger ale

1 apple slice

Pour first four ingredients over ice in a rocks glass; stir gently. Garnish with apple slices.

Let’s not forget about that other delicious, yet tangy, autumn apple drink — cider.

Apple Cider Moscow Mule

1 ½ oz Stoli Salted Karamel Vodka

3 oz apple cider

ginger beer

1 apple slice

Combine first two ingredients in a copper mug filled with ice; stir gently. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with apple slice.

We’re all about frosé in the summer time. Come sweater weather, it’s time to sip a darker, warmer wine.

Megan’s Mulled Wine

3 cinnamon sticks, or to taste

1-750 mL bottle red wine

½ gallon apple cider

1 c spiced rum

4 chai tea bags

Apple slices

In a slow cooker set to warm, combine ingredients and let sit for about an hour. Serve warm in mugs with an apple slice as a garnish.

Okay, tis the season, so go ahead and enjoy that pumpkin spice, with a little caffeine kick to keep you up through the witching hour.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

2 oz Baileys Pumpkin Spice

4 oz hot coffee

1 oz milk

1 pinch cinnamon

Combine first three ingredients in a mug. Garnish with cinnamon.

What’s that expression about skeletons in your closet? Oh, yeah, might as well make ‘em dance.

Skeletons in Your Closet

1 ¼ oz Bacardí Limón Rum

¾ oz melon liqueur

1 oz sour mix

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz lemon-lime soda

1 lime wedge

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice; shake five seconds. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with lime wedge.

Maybe not deadly, but definitely on the spicy side.

Deadly Pumpkin Martini

1½ oz Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

¾ oz Fulton’s Harvest Pumpkin Pie

cream liqueur

½ oz DeKuyper Hazelnut Liqueur

1 pinch nutmeg

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass and dust the top with more nutmeg.

Go ahead and imbibe, it’s ruby red, but it’s not really, well ….

Vampire Blood

4 ¼ c Bacardí Superior Rum

2 c ruby port

1 ½ c Curacao liqueur

1 c orange juice, strained

1 c light agave nectar

1-750 mL bottle Martini & Rossi Prosecco

1 large block of ice

1 c strawberries, sliced

2 large lemons, pitted and sliced

1 handful mint leaves

Combine first five ingredients in a large punch bowl. Stir well and refrigerate for at least four hours. Just before serving, add ice block, strawberries, lemons and mint leaves and gently stir in the prosecco. Serve in small punch cups.

