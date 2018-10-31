Hanna's Town 'teas' celebrate caffeine and cocoa's historic roles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Historic Hanna’s Town is holding two fall events leading into the busy holiday season, each offering the opportunity to relax and learn about the popularity of and social roles that tea, coffee and chocolate played in early America.

The annual Fall Tea will be served twice, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nov. 10 in the Klingensmith House. This traditional “full tea” will offer a sampling of savories, scones, sweets and pastries, along with tea, according to a release.

Three Centuries of Stimulating Beverages in America — Tea, Coffee, and Chocolate also will be hosted twice, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nov. 17.

Guests will meet in the Klingensmith House and learn about the social and economic history of these tasty and invigorating beverages in early America. They also will sample hot beverages and enjoy a hearty variety of finger foods and desserts, paired to bring out the unique flavors of each, the release adds.

First introduced to Europeans in the early 1600s, hot, “stimulating” beverages including tea, coffee and chocolate were considered exotic and prohibitively expensive for all but the elite. It was primarily the aristocracy who could afford the ingredients, refined sugar and special equipment, as well as the leisure time needed to enjoy these beverages, according to the release.

By the 18 th century, the broad spectrum of society was enjoying the beverages. The popularity of coffee and chocolate increased in America during the Revolutionary War, the release notes, as English products, including tea, were boycotted.

Tickets for each event are $25.

Reservations required.

Details: 724-532-1935, ext. 210

The Hanna’s Town shop will be open from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., with many regularly stocked items on sale and special stocking stuffers and holiday gifts available.

Details: westmorelandhistory.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.