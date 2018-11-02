The McRib returns for a limited time at McDonald's
It’s baaaaack!
But not for long.
McDonald’s McRib returns for a limited time at more than 9,000 U.S. restaurants nationwide, including Western Pennsylvania.
This sandwich is made with seasoned boneless pork and slathered in tangy, delicious barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles on a hoagie-style bun. It’s 480 calories.
The iconic offering last appeared in Nov. 2017.
Download the McDonald’s Finder app to find participating restaurants.
It’s also available through McDelivery on Uber Eats.
“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year, such as fresh beef in our quarter pound burgers, we know our fans love this limited time classic,” says McDonald’s chef Chad Shafer in a news release. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year. With the Mc Rib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s.”
Details: http://mcdonalds.com