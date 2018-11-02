Farm to Table event holds Jewish Community Center fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saturday’s Farm to Table Harvest Tasting will include a fundraiser for the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill.

“Our hearts go out to the Jewish community and the loved ones of the victims from the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue,” Farm to Table director Erin Hart says in a release.

“We are raffling off a 10-piece set of All-Clad cookware. All raffle proceeds will be donated to the JCC. Raffle tickets are $20 and you can buy a chance online here ,” she adds.

The 2-5 p.m. event will be held at The Block Northway on McKnight Road in Ross in the North Hills.

Visitors can sample food and beverages from local farms, food producers, wineries, distilleries and breweries.

Products available on site for sampling and purchase include honey, wine, honey water, bread, coffee, chicken, sausage, bloody mary, salsa, produce, pickles, kimchi, jam, vodka, beer, pancakes, maple syrup, tea, pretzels, mead, rum, olive oil, beef, vinegars, apples, cider, water kefir, cheese, milk and chocolate milk.

Details: showclix.com

