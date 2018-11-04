Marino's American Eatery opening this week in Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 3-11 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

After decades of working in the restaurant industry, Joshua Jones and Patrick Conway are partnering with Gina Marino to open Marino’s American Eatery .

The new restaurant is located in the West Point Plaza in Hempfield, and its operators anticipate opening Nov. 7.

Jones, a certified mixologist, and Patrick Conway, chef, envision a sports bar, family restaurant and date night destination, all under one roof.

“It’s really cozy, modern rustic, with reasonable prices. We don’t want to price anyone out,” Jones says.

“We are offering awesome food, a bit all over the place, salads to burgers,” he says. Jones and Conway most recently worked together at Tapped Brick Oven & Pour House in Hempfield.

The bar will offer craft beers, primarily from Pennsylvania breweries, including local providers All Saints Brewing Co., Yellow Bridge Brewing, Helltown Brewing, Four Seasons Brewing Co. and Fury Brewing Co.

Patrons can fill up a craft beer to go from the restaurant’s 32-ounce Crowler canning system. “It’s sealed, so it stays fresh until you are ready to drink it,” Jones says.

Eclectic menu

Conway, who will prepare menu items in-house daily, is planning diverse choices along with seasonal specials.

After decades in restaurant kitchens, he is interested in offering diners some more creative dishes.

“You get a feel for what people in the area might want. So they start trusting you, and they might try items that are a little off-the-wall,” Conway says.

Customers can look forward to appetizers including sauerkraut cakes (shredded potato pancake, cream cheese, sauerkraut, with honey mustard sauce), cheese wedges and loaded baked pretzel sticks. If they like their burgers “with everything,” they might enjoy the fork and knife trash can burger — mac and cheese, trucker beans and French fries top a burger served on flatbread.

After Jones raved about one he sampled in Tennessee, the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich — spicy battered breast, firecracker slaw and pickles — made the menu cut.

Other interesting items include moo shoo pork tacos and sweet honey sriracha salmon.

Pasta dishes include Louisiana lo mein — Cajun chicken, tasso pork, peppers, onions, napa cabbage, mushrooms and a Creole sauce with fresh noodles.

And if it’s pizza you’re craving, varieties will include a Swedish meatball and beef barbacoa.

“We make our own gyro meat and flatbread. You don’t have to go to (Pittsburgh’s) South Side to get a good gyro. I’m going to pepper cure the pork loin for the Greensburger and tacos,” Conway says. Kids’ meals also are available.

Marino’s American Eatery will offer take-out and catering, its partners say.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.