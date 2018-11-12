Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Superior Motors and Odd Fellows Ice Cream offer 6-course dinner

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Ice cream for dinner? Why not, asks Superior Motors.
Anyone who has ever looked at a restaurant menu and wished they had saved room for dessert - and who hasn’t? — might think Superior Motors chef/owner Kevin Sousa is on to something.

Sousa and Sam Mason, founder of of Odd Fellows Ice Cream in New York, are putting together their eclectic styles to offer an ice cream dinner from 5-10 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Braddock restaurant.

The menu for the planned six-course dinner will feature four savory and two sweet flavors, according to a release.

Mason began Odd Fellows Ice Cream in 2013, offering inventive frosty flavors including vegan oatmeal rum raisin, black olive coffee blueberry compote, matcha passionfruit, buttermilk apple and yuzu pineapple green peppercorn, according to its website.

“We’re excited to introduce new views of what ‘ice cream’ can be. If you can check your dessert expectations at the door, we hope our guests will leave pleasantly surprised,” Chris Clark, Superior Motors general manager, says in the release.

Tickets start at $115 with an optional beverage pairing of wine, beer or sake.

Details: explorestock.com/superiormotors

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

