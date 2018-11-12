Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Steeler Cam Heyward's grin graces Eat 'n Park's 2018 honorary Smiley Cookie

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steeler Cam Heyward is the new face of the Eat 'n Park Smile Cookie.
eatnpark.com
Pittsburgh Steeler Cam Heyward is the new face of the Eat 'n Park Smile Cookie.

Updated 7 hours ago

Steeler Cam Heyward’s happy grin is even sweeter now, touching down on many a yinzer’s favorite dessert.

Number 97 is the face of Eat ‘n Park’s 2018 honorary Smiley Cookie.

SmileyCookie.com is making Heyward a team member through the company’s annual Caring for Kids campaign. According to a news release, all proceeds from sales of the Cam Heyward Smiley Cookies will benefit Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

Each year, SmileyCookie.com recreates the image of a Pittsburgh celebrity as an honorary Smiley Cookie. Past cookie “smilers” include Pittsburgh Dad, Brett Keisel, Rick Sebak and Mikey & Bob from 96.1 KISS FM, the release adds.

“We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Cam Heyward for our 40th annual Caring for Kids Campaign,” Trina DeMarco, director of community impact, Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, says in the release. “Cam’s philanthropic passion for the kids in our community makes him the perfect honorary Smiley Cookie to benefit such a great cause.”

The Cam Heyward Smiley Cookies are nut-free, individually wrapped and packaged as Cam’s Super Six Pack, Cam’s Smiley Gift Box and Cam’s Grand Gift Basket.

No timeouts, though. Number 97’s cookies are available only until Nov. 19 and exclusively online.

Details: SmileyCookie.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me