Steeler Cam Heyward's grin graces Eat 'n Park's 2018 honorary Smiley Cookie

Steeler Cam Heyward’s happy grin is even sweeter now, touching down on many a yinzer’s favorite dessert.

Number 97 is the face of Eat ‘n Park’s 2018 honorary Smiley Cookie.

SmileyCookie.com is making Heyward a team member through the company’s annual Caring for Kids campaign. According to a news release, all proceeds from sales of the Cam Heyward Smiley Cookies will benefit Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

Each year, SmileyCookie.com recreates the image of a Pittsburgh celebrity as an honorary Smiley Cookie. Past cookie “smilers” include Pittsburgh Dad, Brett Keisel, Rick Sebak and Mikey & Bob from 96.1 KISS FM, the release adds.

“We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Cam Heyward for our 40th annual Caring for Kids Campaign,” Trina DeMarco, director of community impact, Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, says in the release. “Cam’s philanthropic passion for the kids in our community makes him the perfect honorary Smiley Cookie to benefit such a great cause.”

The Cam Heyward Smiley Cookies are nut-free, individually wrapped and packaged as Cam’s Super Six Pack, Cam’s Smiley Gift Box and Cam’s Grand Gift Basket.

No timeouts, though. Number 97’s cookies are available only until Nov. 19 and exclusively online.

Details: SmileyCookie.com

