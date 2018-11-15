Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Barefoot Contessa shares life stories, new cookbook in Pittsburgh visit

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 10:21 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Culinary icon, Food Network staple and author of 10 New York Times bestselling cookbooks, Ina Garten , AKA the Barefoot Contessa, will bring her book tour to Pittsburgh on Feb. 26.

Garten, host of the popular — and Emmy and James Beard Award-winning — cooking show “Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics,” recently released “Cook Like a Pro.”

During her 7:30 p.m. appearance at Heinz Hall, Garten will share stories that take listeners behind the scenes to her life in New York’s Hamptons, filming her show, writing cookbooks and enjoying food with friends and family, a news release states.

An audience question and answer period will follow her interview.

Her newest cookbook offers favorite home cook recipes, tips, and “why-didn’t-I-think-of-that” tricks for cooking. It includes 85 never-before-published recipes that teach home cooks dependably delicious dishes along with the keys to achieving success and confidence in the kitchen. From red wine braised short ribs to blue cheese grits and a simplified Baked Alaska, the collection represents her go-to recipes and techniques, the release adds.

Tickets start at $39.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16.

Details: 412-382-4900, in person at the box office, or at heinzhall.org

