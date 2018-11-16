Hello Bistro brings 'ginormous salad bar' to Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beefy burgers, hand-cut fries and a “ginormous” salad bar will be on the menu as Hello Bistro opens at 4100 William Penn Highway, in Monroeville’s Miracle Mile Shopping Center, on Nov. 19.

To kick off its new location, the “fast-casual” restaurant will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, with giveaways and prizes, including free salads for a year, according to a news release.

The chain also is naming a specialty salad after its new site, and will offer the Hello Monroeville Salad for a limited time, the release adds.

At Hello Bistro, the ultimate salad experience means unlimited toppings and fresh ingredients all chopped to order. Guests can create their own salads or try some of the most popular menu staples, including the Caribbean Shrimp Salad.

Those looking for a heartier meal can dig into burgers and fresh, hand-cut French fries.

Hello Bistro’s Monroeville location will be team up with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for its #GiveSomeGreen program. Any time a designated #GiveSomeGreen menu item is ordered, the restaurant will donate one pound of produce to the local food bank.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. A pick-up shelf, online ordering and the Hello Bistro app are additional options, the release adds.

The Monroeville site marks the bistro’s seventh Pittsburgh area location.

Details: hellobistro.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.