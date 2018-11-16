Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Hello Bistro brings 'ginormous salad bar' to Monroeville

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Hello Bistro will open in Monroeville’s Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Nov. 19
Submitted
Hello Bistro will open in Monroeville’s Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Nov. 19

Updated 11 hours ago

Beefy burgers, hand-cut fries and a “ginormous” salad bar will be on the menu as Hello Bistro opens at 4100 William Penn Highway, in Monroeville’s Miracle Mile Shopping Center, on Nov. 19.

To kick off its new location, the “fast-casual” restaurant will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, with giveaways and prizes, including free salads for a year, according to a news release.

The chain also is naming a specialty salad after its new site, and will offer the Hello Monroeville Salad for a limited time, the release adds.

At Hello Bistro, the ultimate salad experience means unlimited toppings and fresh ingredients all chopped to order. Guests can create their own salads or try some of the most popular menu staples, including the Caribbean Shrimp Salad.

Those looking for a heartier meal can dig into burgers and fresh, hand-cut French fries.

Hello Bistro’s Monroeville location will be team up with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for its #GiveSomeGreen program. Any time a designated #GiveSomeGreen menu item is ordered, the restaurant will donate one pound of produce to the local food bank.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. A pick-up shelf, online ordering and the Hello Bistro app are additional options, the release adds.

The Monroeville site marks the bistro’s seventh Pittsburgh area location.

Details: hellobistro.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me