KFC introduces chicken and waffles to its menu

KFC introduced this week its own version of a classic soul food dish — chicken and waffles.

The brunch favorite is available at KFC’s nearly 4,200 restaurants in the United States, including locations in Western Pennsylvania.

In the Alle-Kiski Valley, customers can find chicken and waffles at the newly remodeled store in the Parnassus area of New Kensington and the KFC in Harmar.

The company said it went through 15 variations before opting for what it called “our unique Belgian Liege-style waffle, which is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles.”

Prices start at $5.49.

To promote its offering, the company launched a national advertising campaign featuring a person-sized Mrs. Butterworth bottle dancing with KFC’s iconic Colonel Sanders to the tune of “Time of My Life” from the hit movie “Dirty Dancing.”

You can get the chicken and waffles in sandwich form or a combo meal through Dec. 31.