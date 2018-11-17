Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
OpenTable reveals highest-rated Pittsburgh restaurants for November

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
The dining rooms at Altius in Mt. Washington offer views of the Pittsburgh's skyline.
The dining rooms at Altius in Mt. Washington offer views of the Pittsburgh's skyline.

The dining reservation service OpenTable is out with their list of top-rated restaurants in Pittsburgh. They plucked the ten locations in Western Pennsylvania that patrons scored the highest after grabbing a meal.

Green Forest Restaurant in Penn Hills

Choose from 18 different kinds of meat sliced at your table in Brazilian churrasco fashion. Are you a fan of feijoada? It's on the hot buffet every day. Find fresh sushi and sashimi on the salad bar.

Order a Brazilian Caipirinha or housemade sangria to drink.

Altius on Mt. Washington

This restaurant is always up there on the list of favorite places to impress visitors. The view of Pittsburgh rivals Executive Chef Jessica Bauer's refined spin on contemporary American cuisine.

Joseph Tambellini in Highland Park

Joseph and his wife Melissa offer familiar Italian favorites like fish, steaks, fresh pasta, traditional chicken and veal. The desserts are exceptional.

Diets are a sin around here

Vivo Kitchen in Sewickley

This long-time favorite of locals and visitors sits in the heart of the Beaver Street shopping district. Go for the grilled meats and fish then stay for the house-made desserts.

Saturday Vibes!

Umi Japanese Restaurant in Shadyside

The magic is in the details of the New York style sushi and Japanese cuisine. The omakase is a multi-course adventure crafted by Chef Shu. This top floor of a Victorian row house feels like an Asian retreat.

Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro in Erie

Yes, an Erie eatery made the cut. Southern regional flavors with a Caribbean will lure to our northern neighbor. Creations featuring shrimp, andouille sausage and catfish top the menu. Don't leave without trying the grilled pound cake with glazed pineapple for dessert. Oh, and the style is casual up here on the lake.

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto on Mt. Washington

This is more than another opportunity to gaze at that spectacular city skyline. The staff knows their fish and offers 20 kinds prepared in a wide variety of styles. The menu and service are consistently the tops.

Off The Hook in Warrendale

Take an interest in your meal by grabbing a seat at the raw bar and watching the experts in action. Fresh fish dominate the menu but great steaks and vegetarian specialties ensure there's something for every taste.

Siempre Algo in the North Side

This recent addition to the Deutschtown neighborhood is casual American dining with a sophisticated flair.

The Capital Grille in downtown Pittsburgh

The steaks are capital and so is the wine list. Add the flawless service and you have a first-class dining experience in the center of everything the city has to offer.

