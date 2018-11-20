Baked Brie with Cranberry Jalapeño Jam is a perfect party plate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We've all been there. You ask your hostess what you can bring to the holiday party, and she says, "Don't worry about it. We have everything we need." Whether she's just being nice or if she really does have everything covered, it doesn't matter — everyone will be thrilled you showed up with this simply delicious, four-ingredient appetizer. It will be gone in seconds.

The sweetened cranberries and the spicy jalapeño are perfect with the creamy brie when atop a crispy cracker. You're going to want to make two!

But beware: the next time you ask what you can bring to the party, your friend will definitely ask for an encore of this delicious baked brie appetizer.

Baked Brie with Cranberry Jalapeno Jam

Serves 8 as an appetizer

Ingredients

1 16-ounce brie wheel

12 ounces fresh cranberries

2 jalapeños, finely chopped (remove seeds for less heat)

Optional: 1/4 jalapeño, chopped (for garnish)

1 teaspoon water

3/4 cup sugar

Crackers for serving

Directions

1. Using a sharp knife, trace a circle around the top of the brie rind about 1/4 of an inch from the sides. carefully cut the circle away from the cheese wheel to expose creamy center.

2. Place the cheese whole on an oven safe plate or bowl. Make sure the plate has plenty of room for oozing, should some spill over.

3. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, add cranberries, jalapeños, sugar, 1 tsp water, to small sauce pot and bring to a boil (cranberries will burst releasing juices that will dissolve the sugar).

5. Remove brie from oven and top with cranberry sauce.

6. Top with fresh chopped jalapeño.

7. Serve warm.