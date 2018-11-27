Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Quaker Steak & Lube menu blends fan favorites, new flavors

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Quaker Steak and Lube
Quaker Steak & Lube is launching a new menu highlighting favorite classics along with new flavor combinations, as well as a new limited-time offer menu with heartier fall and winter items, according to a release.

The all-day menu builds on the brand’s mantra of “Steak is Our Middle Name,” with the introduction of a 6 oz., 25-day aged, center cut top sirloin steak.

Also hitting the menu are three new steakburgers — the Hangover Burger, topped with smoky bacon and a fried egg, the Bacon Cheeseburger and the Mac & Cheese Burger, a renewed favorite topped with bacon and cheesy pasta, the release adds.

New entree salad options include the Asian Chicken Salad and a Sirloin Steak Salad.

A new limited-time menu pairs the previously mentioned center cut sirloin with shrimp or chicken for Surf and Turf and Turf and Turf options.

Limited time additions to the steakburgers menu are the hearty Korean BBQ pulled pork burger and the new Louisiana Peppercorn Burger, an improved upon fan favorite, the release states.

Also joining the menu for a limited time are two loaded versions of Tater Tots.

New, available for a limited time beverages are the Rebel Root Beer and the Dirty Shirley, along with a classic root beer float and a peanut butter banana bacon milkshake.

Various vegetarian options are available on the new all-day menu and gluten-free menu items are clearly identified, the release notes.

Details: thelube.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

