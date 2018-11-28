Arby's new Arbynator sandwich tops roast beef with curly fries for meal in a bun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans of Arby’s roast beef sandwiches who typically opt for a side order of the fast food chain’s curly fries may need to practice opening their mouths a little wider.

For a limited time, Arby’s is piling its thinly sliced roast beef with those popular curly fries, cheddar sauce, Arby’s sauce and Horsey sauce between halves of a sesame seed bun.

Meet the Arbynator .

At Arby’s 2018 Worldwide Franchise Convention in Nashville this month, Arby’s President Rob Lynch (a Pittsburgh native) told the room of more than 1,100 franchisees, suppliers and support team members that marketing the sandwich was a years-long effort.

“I’ve been trying to get fries on a sandwich for five years, and we’re finally going to make it happen. Roast Beef, Curly Fries, cheddar cheese, Arby’s sauce and Horsey sauce all on a sandwich — what’s not to love?” Lynch says in a news release.

If you want to give it a go, show up hungry. The new sandwich comes in three sizes — classic, double and half-pound. The double Arbynator has two times the amount of roast beef on it than the classic, and the half-pound Arbynator boasts the most roast beef of the three options, Arby’s website states.

And don’t dally. Apparently meant to tide us over between Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts, the Arbynator will only be available until Dec. 23.

As its maker calls it, it is the most Arby’s sandwich Arby’s has ever made.

Details: arbys.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.