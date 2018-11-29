Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Coffee beer? Wawa, 2SP Brewing collaborate for limited release

Philly.com | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Wawa
Wawa.com
Wawa

Updated 18 hours ago

Convenience-store giant Wawa is getting into the beer game, in a partnership with 2SP Brewing Co., the award-winning brewery located in Aston, about 15 minutes from its corporate headquarters in Delaware County.

Winter Reserve Coffee Stout, created by 2SP head brewer Bob Barrar, combines Wawa’s limited-edition Winter Blend coffee with 2SP’s oatmeal stout. Wawa and 2SP say its flavor profile includes notes of sweet clove, dark chocolate, and graham crackers; a sample was not made available in advance.

The beer will be launched at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Wawa store at 721 Naamans Creek Rd. in Chadds Ford, the only Wawa in Pennsylvania that sells beer.

At the firkin-tapping event, the first 50 cases will be available to purchase, first come, first serve, with a limit of two four-packs per person.

The beer will be available for purchase during the week of Dec. 10 through Origlio Beverage, which distributes to neighborhood bars and bottle shops in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Only 1,000 cases will be available.

The idea stemmed from a 2SP meeting in October. The brew team was drinking Wawa coffee — but each had different roasts, said Michael Contreras, 2SP’s director of sales and marketing.

Barrar was drinking regular, brewer Andrew “Ruby” Rubenstein was drinking the Reserve series, and Contreras was drinking Cuban. “Next thing you know, we are trying each one, talking about the merits of each coffee, similar to the way we do with beer,” Contreras said. “It seemed like the only thing we agreed on that day was our taste in coffee. Then it occurred to us; Why don’t we hit up our neighbors at Wawa and see if they had any interest in brewing a coffee stout with us?”

A week or so later, Contreras said, Wawa executives visited the brewery for a tasting and discussion of a possible collaboration.

“Aside from Bob being a Delco native, like Wawa, what seemed to really click was that he had a similar approach and desire for beer that Michael McLaughlin, Wawa’s coffee guru, had for his coffee roasts,” Contreras said. “The two geeked out and we could see that something pretty cool and tasty could come out of getting these two together.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me