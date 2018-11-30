Students petition Bethel Park schools to stock Sprite Cranberry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The struggle is real.

That’s if you classify getting your school cafeteria to serve Sprite Cranberry a “struggle.”

And, apparently, more than a few students in the Bethel Park School District do — more than 550, actually.

That’s how many have signed a Change.org petition to get the refreshing citrus beverage added to the district’s cafeterias.

The petition seems to have originated with a Ryan Nebiolo, who says he’s a student at Bethel Park High School. “For so long me and other peers have wished for Sprite Cranberry in the cafeterias, but have gotten no results.”

So, Ryan decided to take action. And who can blame him or his peers?

With a tart twist of cranberry added to Sprite’s signature lemon-lime taste, the seasonal-only offering is just delightful. So says the internet.

Only a few weeks ago, budgiebee wrote on Amazon, “The cranberry flavor is very light. It’s fresh and crisp tasting. Will be ordering frequently.”

Nita burcham said, “My nephew is eleven and loved it.”

On the Canadian product review site ChickAdvisor, celiag wrote, “The taste is so refreshing, with just a hint of cranberries. It is the same price as all other sprite products, but much better in my opinion.”

That’s right, celiag — same price, all that extra taste. Sprite knows what it’s doing.

“Sprite Cranberry has become a non-traditional favorite for the holidays and a must-have for festive gatherings,” Bobby Oliver, Sprite’s brand director, says of the drink that debuted in 2013.

We wish Ryan all the luck in his mission. Who knows, maybe he can even get the school to kick in for Sprite Zero Cranberry.

Aim high, right?

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.