Food & Drink

Sheetz is testing out secret menu items

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Updated 23 hours ago

Sheetz is keeping secrets from its Western Pennsylvania customers.

Hopefully, not for long though.

The convenience store's MTO menu has a variety of items, from burgers to wraps to, well, just about any food item you'd want. It's all there at your fingertips at the self-serve kiosk in the store.

Or so we thought.

An astute customer in State College recently was clicking through the menu when something pretty special was uncovered: a secret page of wild menu items.

The findings — which Sheetz put in a section labeled "Pop's Kitchen" — were shared in a recent Reddit post . The user, rollo1207, wrote, "Found by going to the hot dog section, and it was right there! Didn't order anything, the stuff sounds too crazy."

What's on the secret menu? How about French Toast Stick Mess, Mac n' Cheese Burger, Meat Ball Pizza Sandwich, Taco Quesadilla, and the Grilled Cheese Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Sheetz Secret menu 12.16.18

Seriously — mac n' cheese on a burger? Are you kidding — a chicken sandwich inside a grilled cheese sandwich?

Sadly, the crazy items aren't available in the Pittsburgh area. Yet.

A customer service representative for Sheetz said the secret menu items are being tested only in its State College, Altoona and York stores.

However, the company said the items will be rolling out to all stores soon "if the test is successful."

Rollo1207's discovery was applauded by Sheetz itself, with the company posting, "We are so proud of you. Good job!"

When user Sobie17 commented, "'French toast stick mess' lololol," Sheetz replied, "It's the only thing we could've called it."

Here's hoping that the testing phase moves rather quickly. We need to get our hands (and mouths) on these MTOs.

