Enjoy dining out on Christmas Eve, New Year's at Pittsburgh restaurants

Holiday preparations can lead some celebrants to opt for dining out on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, and several Pittsburgh-area restaurants will be open to serve.

Lidia’s Pittsburgh

On Christmas Eve, Lidia’s Pittsburgh, 1400 Smallman St., will celebrate with its annual Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner.

This year’s three-course menu will begin at 6 p.m. Executive chef Daniel Walker is adding an eighth fish to the traditional menu, his award-winning Lobster Cappuccino featuring lobster ragú and whipped potatoes, according to a release.

Dinner, at $75 per person, will begin with the antipasti course, of calamari, Baccala Mantecato (whipped salt cod on crostine), Lobster Cappuccino, and arancini (fried risotto boccocini with crab and tomato).

The pasta course offers paccheri (artisanal paccheri pasta with langoustine in brodetto) and spaghetti neri (squid ink spaghetti in a white clam sauce).

Secondi will include choice of one, sole involtini (stuffed filet of sole with spinach and lemon caper butter), tonno (grilled yellowfin tuna with seasoned bread crumbs and winter caponata) or aragosta alle mandorle (baked lobster with almond flavored breadcrumbs).

Finally, dolce (sweets) is biscotti, an assortment of house made cookies.

Details: 412-552-0150 or lidias-pittsburgh.com

Senti Restaurant & Wine Bar

Senti Restaurant & Wine Bar, 3473 Butler St., Pittsburgh, will recognize the popular Christmas Eve seafood extravaganza with a menu leading off with Oysters on the Half Shell (garnished with roe and served with mignonette and citrus aromatics), a release states.

The Trio di Pesce features tuna tartare (served with a truffle rice cracker), insalata di polipo (chilled octopus served with fennel salad, chili oil, and blood orange foam), salmone crudo (glazed raw salmon with rice and soy sauce pearls).

Zuppa di pesce (mixed seafood soup with herb salad) will be followed by tagliolini ai ricci di mare (tagliolini with sea urchin, miso butter sauce, and garnished with toasted nori), and pan-seared Japanese sea bass (served with roasted carrots, sauteed haricots vert and a truffle vinaigrette). The dolce course is praline served with a chestnut cream.

Dinner is $90 per person.

A Christmas Eve a la carte menu also is available.

Details: 412-586-4347 or make reservations here .

Revel + Roost

Revel + Roost, the dual concept restaurant at 242 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, near Market Square, will host its third annual New Year’s Eve celebration, according to a release.

Revel will kick off the first floor celebration at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include open bar from 9-10 p.m., live DJ, balloon drop, Champagne toast and midnight breakfast buffet. A $75 VIP option includes all of the above and a private table, the release states.

Tickets: showclix.com

Roost is offering a holiday dinner from 5-8 p.m., with a three-course holiday menu or selections from its regular dinner entrees, according to the release.

Dinner for two features petit filet mignon and lobster tail, with mashed potato, caraway Brussels sprouts, red wine jus, herb butter. Includes choice of soup or salad, shared appetizer and shared dessert.

Appetizer choices are roasted heirloom beets and burrata cheese, fig and balsamic reduction, frisse, sea salt, shrimp and crab cocktail, artisan cheese plate, seasonal accompaniments, crostini.

Soups and salads include romaine and kale Caesar, mesclun salad, shrimp and lobster gumbo or lobster cappuccino.

Additional entrees will be available, according to Roost’s website.

Reservations: opentable.com

Paris 66

Pittsburgh’s Paris 66 , 6018 Centre Ave., will host celebratory dinners with special menus and wines on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, according to a release.

Christmas Eve dinner includes a first course choice of terrine de foie gras au Sauterne served with figs preserve and French brioche, six oysters, mignonette sauce, or escargot bourguignon, snail in garlic, butter, parsley.

Second course is carrot and cauliflower bisque with seared scallop.

Third course offers a choice of lamb shank, Christmas spices served with Truffle mashed potatoes and baby carrots, roasted one-half lobster served with creamy linguiniand porcini, filet mignon, sauce Béarnaise served with gratin dauphinois and green bean à la française.

Fourth course offers choice of profiteroles au chocolat (French dough, vanilla ice cream, shaved almonds, whipped cream) and traditional red fruits Bûche de Noël.

Prix-fixe menu is $79, with optional $40 wine pairing.

On New Year’s Eve, diners can choose from a first course of French onion soup, lobster bisque or forest mushroom soup with Boursin cheese.

Second course choices are Coquille St. Jacques aux fruits de mer gratin of seafood (scallops, shrimp, mussel, crab) béchamel sauce, Gâteau de Canard confit, chef’s recipe layer of potatoes and duck confit cake served with arugula salad, or French Brie cheese in crust served with mixed green, red wine reduction.

For course three, choose from filet de sole, poached Dover filet, saffron sauce served with Brussels sprout purée and tomato Provençale, Elysian Fields lamb chop, black truffles sauce served with mashed vitelotte potatoes and snow peas, or tournedos Rossini, beef filet, pan seared foie gras, Bordelaise sauce served with pomme château and green beans.

Course four, dessert, includes choice of Poire Belle-Hélène, poached pear, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, shaved almonds, or traditional Tarte Tatin, upside-down apple tart, caramel sauce. Prix-fixe menu is $129, with optional $50 wine pairing

Details: 412-404-8166

Gaby et Jules

Each year Gaby et Jules , 5837 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, creates special holiday offerings and seasonal holiday macaron flavors. This year’s collection is called “Elegant Celebrations,” according to a release.

This year’s special Bûches de Noël — yule log — cakes include two full-sized flavors and three new mini-bûches.

Full-sized flavors include raspberry and dark chocolate mousse.

Mini-bûche flavors are lemon mousse, pistachio mousse, and triple chocolate.

A special Christmas entremet (dessert) debuting this month is the pine cone, featuring a housemade dulce de leche with fresh pecans and a pecan insert, resting atop a pecan crisp base.

Macaron flavors include sea salt caramel, lemon, raspberry, along with holiday offerings of mint chocolate chip, pumpkin spice and Christmas fig, the release adds. Macaron gift subscriptions are available.

Details: 412-682-1966

Braddocks Pittsburgh Brasserie

Also setting the table for Christmas Eve, and Christmas day, dinner is Braddocks Pittsburgh Brasserie at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, served each day from 5-9 p.m. at $60 per person, according to a release.

Each day’s menu starts with appetizers of spiced sweet potato soup and baby greens.

Appetizer choices include shrimp cocktail, artisan meat and cheese board and seared lollipop lamb chops.

Entrees are pan-seared Alaskan halibut, Gerber Farms grilled one-half Amish chicken and 12-ounce Angus reserve slow-roasted prime rib. Sweets to finish the meals include apple strudel or Christmas pudding, the release adds.

Details: 412-992-2005

DiAnoia’s Eatery

Hosting an earlier celebration, DiAnoia’s Eatery, 2549 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, will offer a Feast of the Seven Fishes a la carte menu Dec. 19-22. Served family style, its price is $55 per person; caviar may be added to any item for $12 more, a release notes.

Appetizer menu features baccala fritters, branzino crudo, anchovy fried dough and calamari with shrimp sausage.

Pasta courses include octopus sugo and scallop angel hair al limone.

Entree is branzino with roasted potatoes and tomatoes, lemon.

Details: 412-918-1875

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.