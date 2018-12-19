SmartAsset: This is where Pittsburgh ranks for beer drinkers
Updated 15 hours ago
Raise a pint to the most beer-friendly cities.
SmartAsset looked at urban centers across America and ranked them according to how much opportunity a beer lover would have to explore their passtime.
They tallied the total number of breweries and also weighed the breweries per 100,000 residents. They added the bars per 10,000 residents.
The SmartAsset team then calculated the average number of beers per brewery and the average price of beer.
They found that seven beer towns had staying power. They made the top 10 last year and remained there for 2018. They are Portland, Oregon; Asheville, North Carolina; Portland, Maine; Cincinnati, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Seattle, Washington; and Duluth, Minnesota.
So, where did Pittsburgh land? The Steel City advanced to ninth overall, after not cracking the top 10 in 2017.
This map from SmartAsset shows the best beer towns trending to the northern part of the nation.
SmartAsset ranked Pittsburgh in the top 35 for breweries and breweries per capita. They also bestowed this praise:
"But most notably, Pittsburgh ranks in the top 20 for number of bars. It has more than 36 bars per 10,000 residents, good enough to rank 14th for that metric."
Take a deeper dive in this table from SmartAsset:
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.