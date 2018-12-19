SmartAsset: This is where Pittsburgh ranks for beer drinkers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Raise a pint to the most beer-friendly cities.

SmartAsset looked at urban centers across America and ranked them according to how much opportunity a beer lover would have to explore their passtime.

They tallied the total number of breweries and also weighed the breweries per 100,000 residents. They added the bars per 10,000 residents.

The SmartAsset team then calculated the average number of beers per brewery and the average price of beer.

They found that seven beer towns had staying power. They made the top 10 last year and remained there for 2018. They are Portland, Oregon; Asheville, North Carolina; Portland, Maine; Cincinnati, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Seattle, Washington; and Duluth, Minnesota.

So, where did Pittsburgh land? The Steel City advanced to ninth overall, after not cracking the top 10 in 2017.