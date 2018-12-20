Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Long-time Westmoreland County Food Bank staffer named new CEO

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Jennifer Miller is the newly appointed CEO for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Facebook | westmorelandfoodbank
Jennifer Miller is the newly appointed CEO for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Updated 7 hours ago

Interim Westmoreland County Food Bank CEO Jennifer Miller has been appointed to that position on a permanent basis, according to a news release from the Delmont-based nonprofit’s board of directors.

Miller, who has served in her current position since former CEO Kris M. Douglas resigned in October, will assume her new role effective Jan. 1.

She previously served as the food bank’s director of development.

“We are fortunate to have someone with (Miller’s) experience in food banking and human services lead the Westmoreland County Food Bank. Over the past two months, (she) has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role,” board chair Marcia Kubas says in the release.

“Under (Miller’s) leadership, donations for the (food bank) on the Day of Giving and in the Turkey Cup Challenge increased from last year,” she adds.

“The number one priority for the board of directors of the Westmoreland County Food Bank is accomplishing our mission to enable all Westmoreland County residents who are hungry or at risk of hunger to have ready access to food. We are confident that (Miller) has the expertise to lead the (food bank) in its important mission,” Kubas says.

Miller’s 29 years of human service experience include moe than 21 years in food banking. She has been with the Westmoreland County Food Bank since June 2005. She earlier worked for the Fayette County Community Action Agency for 17 years, eventually serving eight years as food bank manager.

Miller will continue to lead the state and federal legislative advocacy efforts on behalf of the hungry in Westmoreland County. She is a member of the Executive Board of Feeding Pennsylvania, a state-wide association of Feeding America Food Banks and a graduate of Leadership Westmoreland, and serves as board secretary of the Wesley Health Center, a free clinic in Connellsville, according to the release.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me