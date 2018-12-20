Long-time Westmoreland County Food Bank staffer named new CEO

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Interim Westmoreland County Food Bank CEO Jennifer Miller has been appointed to that position on a permanent basis, according to a news release from the Delmont-based nonprofit’s board of directors.

Miller, who has served in her current position since former CEO Kris M. Douglas resigned in October, will assume her new role effective Jan. 1.

She previously served as the food bank’s director of development.

“We are fortunate to have someone with (Miller’s) experience in food banking and human services lead the Westmoreland County Food Bank. Over the past two months, (she) has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role,” board chair Marcia Kubas says in the release.

“Under (Miller’s) leadership, donations for the (food bank) on the Day of Giving and in the Turkey Cup Challenge increased from last year,” she adds.

“The number one priority for the board of directors of the Westmoreland County Food Bank is accomplishing our mission to enable all Westmoreland County residents who are hungry or at risk of hunger to have ready access to food. We are confident that (Miller) has the expertise to lead the (food bank) in its important mission,” Kubas says.

Miller’s 29 years of human service experience include moe than 21 years in food banking. She has been with the Westmoreland County Food Bank since June 2005. She earlier worked for the Fayette County Community Action Agency for 17 years, eventually serving eight years as food bank manager.

Miller will continue to lead the state and federal legislative advocacy efforts on behalf of the hungry in Westmoreland County. She is a member of the Executive Board of Feeding Pennsylvania, a state-wide association of Feeding America Food Banks and a graduate of Leadership Westmoreland, and serves as board secretary of the Wesley Health Center, a free clinic in Connellsville, according to the release.

