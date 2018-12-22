You can bet on some winning desserts at Rivers Casino

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The warm chocolate chip cookies melt in your mouth.

They are so good you will feel like you’ve hit a dessert jackpot at the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh’s Grandview Buffet.

These delicious offerings are one of many available daily in the dessert section of the buffet, as well as throughout the casino in the other restaurants.

“A good dessert is the final goodbye to a meal,” says Rivers Casino executive chef Rich Marmion. “It is the last thing someone takes with them from a meal. They usually remember the dessert, because it completes a meal.”

Complementing those cookies are other goodies such as refreshing homemade gelato, ladylocks topped with powdered sugar, cream puffs covered in chocolate icing, mini tiramisu, crème brulee, other puddings and cakes. There are additional items added for Saturday and Sunday brunch such as doughnuts, muffins and a selection of Danish.

They make 700-1,000 chocolate chip cookies a day and 80 percent of the desserts are made in house. For the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays there will be eggnog flavored gelato and hot chocolate tart with mini marshmallows, as well as champagne parfaits and mini-pastries that resemble fireworks. They also offer sugar-free and gluten-free items.

“We have such a talented team that we experiment with different items to create fresh offerings,” says Marmion. “We are adding new things all the time, while still keeping the popular desserts our guests look for such as the chocolate chip cookies.”

They figure a person will eat five desserts at the buffet. People tend to eat more in the winter than the summer, Marmion says.

Who’s the baker?

Figuring out what to serve as sweet treats is the job of pastry chef Seungmee “MeeMee” Choi. She and her team experiment year round with ingredients and combinations to create cakes, pies, cookies, gelato flavors that not only taste good but look good too.

There are a variety of yummy choices – some are there daily while others change per season, says Choi, who oversees all the desserts for the restaurants inside the casino from the buffet to the Wheelhouse to the newest addition Flipt, a burger and milkshake joint.

This time of year the buffet dessert area is decorated with displays of homemade gingerbread houses made by Choi and her team. Each member designed his or her gingerbread house, working hours to complete the project.

Every detail is thought of from the tasty leaves on trees to the chocolate shingles on the sides of the houses to the sugary roof tops—there is even one house with candy cane poles holding up the front awning. They look good enough to eat, and you could if you wanted to, because all the ingredients are edible.

The gingerbread houses will remain through the end of the year.

“Every piece is edible,” Choi says. “They really had fun making the gingerbread houses. You see each person’s personality reflected in each gingerbread house.”

Speaking of gingerbread

Sugar, spice and a display that’s hometown nice – the casino has a gingerbread arrangement of a Pittsburgh skyline. Since the first week of July, Choi and chef Adam Tharpe sketched the plans and coordinated with 15 pastry members to create this holiday masterpiece.

The creation is 4 by 12 feet and was named “Gingerburgh Village.” The skyline is made of 200 pounds of gingerbread dough all made from scratch.

Ingredients include:

90 pounds flour

28 pounds light corn syrup

18 pounds butter

14 pounds brown sugar

3 cups cinnamon, ground

1 cup ginger, ground

6 tablespoons salt

40 pounds powdered sugar

20 pounds fondant

15 pounds isomalt

12 pounds mini marshmallows

5 pounds egg whites

4 pounds crispy rice cereal

The skyline includes historic Pittsburgh buildings such as U.S. Steel Tower, One PPG Place, Fifth Avenue Place, Gulf Tower, Tower at PNC Plaza and the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland.

Other iconic landmarks include Point State Park, Market Square and a “Christmas Castle.” It is located at the Pittsburgh Pride Wall near the elevator entrance to the gaming floor.

“Our very own ‘Gingerburgh’ has made it to the gaming floor,” says Andrea Kleinrock-Marmion, vice president of food and beverage at Rivers Casino. “Chef Adam and chef MeeMee and all of the pastry chefs have gone above and beyond to create one of the sweetest things Rivers has ever seen.”

Details: riverscasino.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.