Food & Drink

Tons of flavor in this herbaceous spinach dip

America’s Test Kitchen | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Herbed Spinach Dip
Spinach dip can feel like the responsible, healthy choice on an appetizer buffet, but that doesn’t mean it has to be bland or boring. For a spinach dip to really taste good, we found that both the ingredients and the method were key.

We packed tons of flavor into our spinach dip with herbs, red bell pepper, scallions, garlic and even a little kick of hot sauce. For the mixing method, we used the food processor to help distribute the spinach evenly throughout the dip.

This method also made it easy to add other flavors to the dip for our creative variations. The garlic must be minced or pressed before going into the food processor or the dip will contain large chunks of garlic. Serve with crudites.

Herbed Spinach Dip

Servings: 4-6

Start to finish: 1 hour

10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 2 red bell pepper, chopped fine

1 2 cup sour cream

1 2 cup mayonnaise

1 2 cup fresh parsley leaves

3 scallions, sliced thin

1 tablespoon fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried

1 garlic clove, minced

1 4 teaspoon hot sauce

Salt and pepper

Process all ingredients with 1 2 teaspoon salt and 1 4 teaspoon pepper in food processor until well combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to serving bowl, cover and refrigerate until flavors have blended, at least 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving.

Nutrition information per serving: 179 calories; 153 calories from fat; 17 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 16 mg cholesterol; 425 mg sodium; 4 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 2 g protein.

America’s Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.

