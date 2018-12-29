Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Winter white hot chocolate makes the best cup around

Meghan Rodgers | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Meghan Rodgers
Living in Pittsburgh, it seems hot chocolate is everywhere — and that, in my opinion, isn't always been a good thing. Those watered-down styrofoam cups at freezing cold football games or the overly sweet stuff handed out after cold weather 5Ks, are really consumed out of a need to stay warm, more so than for the enjoyment. It had been a long time since I had a cup 'o chocolate that I actually enjoyed.

This Winter White Hot Chocolate has a dash of cinnamon to give the cup some complexity and fits the bill to perfection. You can add more or less, if you like. Even some nutmeg would taste pretty good.

The best part of making drinks like this is always the extras, so have fun things on hand like whipped cream, marshmallows, candy canes and cookies so everyone can customize their cup how they like. And for after-hours, feel free to add a splash of rum.

It's not even fair. With a drink like this, no other hot chocolates out there ever even had a chance.

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

3 3-inch cinnamon sticks

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups whole milk, (I've used 2 percent before to save some fat. It's delicious too!)

1/2 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/3 heaping cup of white chocolate chips

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Directions

1. In a medium sauce pan, toast dry cinnamon sticks for about 1 minute. Add 2 cups of milk and salt and bring pan to simmer. Remove from heat and let rest for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine remaining 1/2 cup of milk and cornstarch.

3. Add cornstarch mixture to larger saucepan and bring to a simmer — stir constantly. After about 1 minute of simmering, remove from heat. Add white chocolate, vanilla, and ground cinnamon and let sit until chocolate is melted. Stir well. Remove cinnamon sticks and toss, or use as garnish.

4. Top with marshmallows, more cinnamon, whipped cream or add a splash of rum.

Article by Meghan Rodgers, Everybody Craves,

http://www.everybodycraves.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

