Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Farm to Table conference joins Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Farm to Table Buy Local Food Conference will be part of the 2019 Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.
Facebook | FTTPittsburgh
Farm to Table Buy Local Food Conference will be part of the 2019 Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.

Updated 20 hours ago

In 2019, the 13th annual Farm to Table Buy Local Food Conference joins the Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show for a dual event March 1-10.

More than 350,000 local consumers attend the home and garden show each year, according to a news release. That number exceeds 70-fold the number of attendees at past Farm to Table events, the release adds.

Conference organizers are seeking presentations focusing on healthy, local, fresh food and resources to grow, obtain, deliver, preserve and cook real food. Speakers should demonstrate the connection between health and nutrition as well as offer consumers “the why and the how” to grow food, buy local farm products and locally produced foods, the release adds.

Vendors can exhibit during one or both of the three-day weekends or for all 10 days of the show.

The Farm to Table Buy Local stages will continue to include programming such as health and wellness speakers, cooking demonstrations, gardening/farming education, and children’s activities.

Tickets are $10.

Details: pghhome.com/attend-the-show

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me