Farm to Table conference joins Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show
Updated 20 hours ago
In 2019, the 13th annual Farm to Table Buy Local Food Conference joins the Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show for a dual event March 1-10.
More than 350,000 local consumers attend the home and garden show each year, according to a news release. That number exceeds 70-fold the number of attendees at past Farm to Table events, the release adds.
Conference organizers are seeking presentations focusing on healthy, local, fresh food and resources to grow, obtain, deliver, preserve and cook real food. Speakers should demonstrate the connection between health and nutrition as well as offer consumers “the why and the how” to grow food, buy local farm products and locally produced foods, the release adds.
Vendors can exhibit during one or both of the three-day weekends or for all 10 days of the show.
The Farm to Table Buy Local stages will continue to include programming such as health and wellness speakers, cooking demonstrations, gardening/farming education, and children’s activities.
Tickets are $10.
Details: pghhome.com/attend-the-show
