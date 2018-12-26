Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

The Twisted Frenchman's New Year's Eve meal benefits 412 Food Rescue

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Facebook | thetwistedfrenchman.com
Want to impress your date and start 2019 off with a generous donation to a charitable cause?

The Twisted Frenchman , 5925 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, is offering a meal likely to make the new year unforgettable, and leave one’s wallet quite a bit lighter, by helping to provide for those in need.

Those looking to give back, and able to afford a $1,000 dinner for two, can enjoy a special 15-course chef’s table menu, along with a wine pairing, in the upscale French restaurant’s kitchen in East Liberty.

According to a release, the entire tab will be donated to nonprofit 412 Food Rescue to help feed those in Pittsburgh who are food insecure.

New Year’s Eve dining hours are 5-11 p.m., with limited reservations available, the release states.

Details: 412-665-2880 or thetwistedfrenchman.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

